Doug Auxier found success through his industry involvement

I have fallen in love with Paradise’s new taproom in Williamsburg, Ohio. The brewery took over what used to be Old Firehouse more than a year ago. In the meantime, they have been working extremely hard to refresh the entire personality of the space. I stopped by last night (Friday, 5/20) to check them out on their first night of soft openings… and I had to share my thoughts with you.

WILLIAMSBURG, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO