Batavia, OH

Doug Auxier found success through his industry involvement

By Brian Richesson
lpgasmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoug Auxier, who ascended from his family propane business in Batavia, Ohio, to become an industry leader at the state, regional and national levels, died May 15 at the age of 73. Auxier sought industry involvement early in his career at Auxier Gas so he could share ideas and...

www.lpgasmagazine.com

lanereport.com

Flagship Communities acquire two Florence housing communities

FLORENCE, Ky. — Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (“Flagship” or the “REIT”) (TSX: MHC.U) announced that it will acquire two communities to its portfolio with the acquisition of two properties in Florence Kentucky, (the “Acquisition”) for a purchase price of approximately US$22.5 million. The Acquisition is 70% occupied. The Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about May 18, 2022.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Take a look inside a marijuana grow facility in Ohio

CINCINNATI — More states are approving medicinal cannabis and laws allowing recreational use are also spreading. In our area, Ohio is the only state to have medical marijuana on the books. Legislation is pending in Kentucky and Indiana. Ohio has discussed legalizing recreational use, but a statewide vote is not expected until 2023.
OHIO STATE
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
Batavia, OH
Obituaries
City
Batavia, OH
City
Nashville, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WLWT 5

Land of Illusion owner loses expansion appeal

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The owner of Land of Illusion Adventure Park has lost an appeal to expand. Owner Brett Oakley was requesting a zoning change for the Madison Township attraction. He submitted an application in March of 2020 that got denied and was turned down again that September. Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
crestviewhills.com

Crestview Hills Farmers' Market

The City of Crestview Hills is happy to announce the Farmers' Market will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 2718 Dixie Highway, Crestview Hills, KY 41017. The market will operate on Tuesday afternoons from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and run from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

This Historic East Side Estate Once Home to the University of Cincinnati's President is for Sale for $2.7 Million

Built in the year 1900, this massive 8,000-square-foot brick and stone home was once home to the president of the University of Cincinnati. This sprawling California estate sits on 12 acres of partially wooded land that features a pool, a four-car garage and barn. The inside of the home offers eighteen rooms — including six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a terrarium-style sunroom and much more.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Roy Rogers restaurant planned to open in Cleves this winter

CLEVES, Ohio — A historic, western-themed fast-food chain is coming to Greater Cincinnati. Restaurant group One Holland Corp. announced the first Roy Rogers restaurant will open its first location in Cleves. The location is part of the 10 new Roy Rogers locations the group plans to open in the...
CLEVES, OH
foodmanufacturing.com

Lemonade Recalled for Improper Processing

CINCINNATI — QueensMade Lemonade LLC Cincinnati is issuing a voluntary recall of all its juice-type products, including all lemonade flavors as well as its Ginger Turmeric shots. The products included in this recall are adulterated because they were produced without the benefit of inspection and the safety parameters were...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Grippo Foods plans to expand into former Kroger store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Grippo Foods Inc., maker of Grippo’s potato chips, is planning to expand its operations into a former Kroger grocery store. Grippo Foods, which is located at 6750 Colerain Ave., plans to lease the entire 58,830-square-foot store at 6401 Colerain Ave. This expansion would give Grippo’s more than double the space it currently occupies in Colerain Township.
CINCINNATI, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

Paradise East Is Open, And It Feels Like A Vacation

I have fallen in love with Paradise’s new taproom in Williamsburg, Ohio. The brewery took over what used to be Old Firehouse more than a year ago. In the meantime, they have been working extremely hard to refresh the entire personality of the space. I stopped by last night (Friday, 5/20) to check them out on their first night of soft openings… and I had to share my thoughts with you.
WILLIAMSBURG, OH
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wnewsj.com

Drive-in to new homes in Wilmington?

WILMINGTON — The former drive-in theater may be rezoned into a new residential single-family homes development. Clayton Sears, Land Acquisition Manager at DDC Management, spoke to Wilmington City Council at Thursday’s meeting about rezoning the property. Sears indicated they are looking at a future subdivision at the 1057 N. Lincoln St. location, bordering North South Street and Kentucky Avenue.
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

Invasive, toxic hammerhead worms spotted in Northeast Ohio

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An invasive species with a ferocious name has been spotted in Northeast Ohio. Sam McCoy was out in his backyard in Garrettsville Saturday, when he found a couple hammerhead worms underneath some lumber. “I knew as soon as I saw them exactly what they were,” McCoy said, mentioning he had […]
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (May 20-22)

Cincinnati International Wine Festival at Duke Energy Convention Center. On Friday and Saturday, head to the Cincinnati International Wine Festival to sample your pick of 200 wines from around the world. While sipping on international wines, attendees will also have the chance to participate in a wine-centric silent auction or speak to wine experts in attendance. Half of each ticket’s proceeds will go toward over 30 local charities that provide programs in the arts, education, health and human services, according to the festival’s event page. Attendees must be 21 and older and must show photo ID. May 20-21. Tickets start at $70. Duke Energy Convention Center, Lower Level Exhibit Hall, 525 Elm St., Downtown, winefestival.com. (Lindsay Wielonski).
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

'It’s a gut punch': $48B Senate bill to help restaurants fails

CINCINNATI — Hospitality workers say they feel like the federal government has dined and dashed on hope that they might provide some aid following the pandemic. Senate Bill 4008, which failed Thursday, would have provided $40 billion for restaurants, and another $8 billion for industries hit hard by COVID.
CINCINNATI, OH

