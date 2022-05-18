Tuesday evening severe weather update for southeastern Nebraska

Nebraska's unemployment rate dropped below 2% in April. The state reported a preliminary rate for April of 1.9%, which it reports is the lowest ever. Rates of 1.7% originally reported in December and 1.7% reported in November were eventually revised upward. The 1.9% rate, which was down from 2% in...
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
After more than a half-decade of planning and months of construction, state officials Wednesday unveiled the reimagined Reception and Treatment Center, which combines two state prisons into one massive complex. Gov. Pete Ricketts and a host of officials with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services toured the new portion of...
YORK -- Concordia University graduate, and now features reporter for the York News-Times, Naomy Snider was busy hitting the books this spring as she was the first in her family to earn a bachelor's of science degree in business communication with a minor in journalism. Born in the Dominican Republic,...
YORK – Sarah Beale, 25, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW), has been convicted of second degree assault, a Class 2A felony. She changed her plea this past week in a hearing before Judge James Stecker in York County District Court. According to court...
