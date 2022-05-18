ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Tuesday evening severe weather update for southeastern Nebraska

Grand Island Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for...

theindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

Nebraska unemployment rate drops below 2% again

Nebraska's unemployment rate dropped below 2% in April. The state reported a preliminary rate for April of 1.9%, which it reports is the lowest ever. Rates of 1.7% originally reported in December and 1.7% reported in November were eventually revised upward. The 1.9% rate, which was down from 2% in...
NEBRASKA STATE
Grand Island Independent

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

YNT Features Reporter Naomy Snider set to put stories in ink

YORK -- Concordia University graduate, and now features reporter for the York News-Times, Naomy Snider was busy hitting the books this spring as she was the first in her family to earn a bachelor's of science degree in business communication with a minor in journalism. Born in the Dominican Republic,...
YORK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
Grand Island Independent

NCCW inmate might get more time for assaulting another inmate

YORK – Sarah Beale, 25, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW), has been convicted of second degree assault, a Class 2A felony. She changed her plea this past week in a hearing before Judge James Stecker in York County District Court. According to court...
YORK COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy