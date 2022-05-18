ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls Voyagers are ready for opening day

By Asher Lynde
 3 days ago
It’s that time of year where baseballs and bats are getting dusted off. This year’s Great Falls Voyagers are all back in town and they’re looking forward to improvement in the 2022 season after hitting a road bump or two last year.

Opening Day for the Great Falls Voyagers is just around the corner and after going 39-57 last season, some may still be hanging their heads. It’s certainly a sore spot, but manager Tommy Thompson and the team put that record in the rearview mirror and are focusing on delivering an exciting and competitive opening day and eventually a competitive season.

“The guys came prepared. Now we just got to groom them, get them together, get them on sync, on what our fundamentals are, what we try to accomplish, and I think the more we do that, the better chance we’ll have,” Thompson said. And I like our chances of being more competitive early in the season which I hope will reward us at the end of the year and hopefully get to the playoffs and try to win a championship.”

Their media day Tuesday afternoon reintroduced 15 returners as well as introducing 10 new players. One newcomer is Eddie McCabe, who hails from Connecticut. He just finished college ball at Georgetown, and he’s never been to Montana before this year. He says he is looking forward to a season in Great Falls and getting the team back to their winning ways with his new teammates.

“This is my first pro ball experience which I’m super excited for,” McCabe said. “I’ve heard a lot of great things about playing for the Voyagers, how it’s a very family-like atmosphere. It’s been awesome. Beautiful scenery, lot of wide-open land, something I’m not exactly used to seeing being from Connecticut. We have a good group of guys who are coming back, showing us new guys the ropes, how things are done around here. We have a lot of positive vibes in the locker room and want to hit the ground running.”

The players say they have quickly gelled even before they’ve played a game together and are all coming into opening day with high hopes.

Michael Deeb is one of the returners from last year’s squad and says it’s a goal of his to have anyone that sees #14 sees him as someone who contributed to the Voyagers. He spent some time with the Savannah Bananas and has been keeping up with baseball as he eagerly awaits Opening day in a Voyagers jersey.

“I’m just so excited to get back out here and compete to win every day,” Deeb said. “I think the culture and the core group coming back is set with an expectation and a standard that is higher than the past. This year it’s just more of a refined focus on the task at hand and the trust in one another to not get offended by having the conversations that are necessary to be the best we can be.”

Opening day is May 25. The Voyagers kick things off at home with a homestand against the Northern Colorado Owlz. Click here to visit the Voyagers website.

Areas of Montana experiencing high wind gusts

According to a weather statement sent out by the Billings National Weather Service, portions of Montana and North Central Wyoming are experiencing 30 to 50 mile-per-hour wind gusts this afternoon. The wind is expected to last through the early morning. The Western Foothills may have stronger wind gusts. Chances of light snow showers are also a possibility through Friday.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana Jewish community races against clock to save oldest synagogue in the state

With less than six weeks left before a purchase deadline, the Montana Jewish Project is putting out an urgent call for support as it raises money to buy back the state’s oldest synagogue and establish the first Jewish community center in the Rocky Mountain West. The fund-raising campaign seeks to raise $925,000 to purchase the […] The post Montana Jewish community races against clock to save oldest synagogue in the state appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
KRTV News

Wanted: volunteers for weed-pulling at Giant Springs State Park

Giant Springs State Park in Great Falls is asking for volunteers to join in a weed pulling event on Sunday, May 15, from 2 – 4 p.m. Park officials said in a news release that weeds "threaten long-term productivity of Montana wildlands by displacing native plant species, changing plant communities, and reducing food available for wildlife."
GREAT FALLS, MT
