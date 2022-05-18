Ada County Elections officials expecting higher turnout

Polls across the Treasure Valley were busy Tuesday as Idahoans cast their ballots for the 2022 Idaho Primary.

Officials are expecting a higher voter turnout this year compared to previous midterm elections. Ada County Election Office officials are expecting a 30% turnout, according to Ada County Clerk's Office Spokesperson Chelsea Carattini. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Ada County Elections reports 25% of registered voters have cast a ballot.

The candidate who comes out on top after the Primary Election typically makes their way into the open seat they campaigned for — making the 2022 midterms a crucial election in Idaho.

“I think particularly in a state like Idaho that is smaller, tends to be dominated by one party, the primary is really where a lot of the big decisions are made as far as who are going to be the leaders we want to see," said BSU Political Science Professor Charles Hunt. "We have these local races as well that are also having primaries today so that’s even smaller. A lot of these races really are often decided by a couple of votes or so. So its hard for me to look at numbers like that and hear that people think their votes don’t matter because they absolutely do in a race like this."

Polls opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will be open until 8 p.m. Anyone who is in line to vote at the polls by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Absentee ballots must be dropped off in a blue drop box designated for absentee ballots with locations across the Treasure Valley.