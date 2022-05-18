ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Ada County Elections officials expecting higher turnout

By Nicole Camarda
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LdC1_0fhZeJnz00

Polls across the Treasure Valley were busy Tuesday as Idahoans cast their ballots for the 2022 Idaho Primary.

Officials are expecting a higher voter turnout this year compared to previous midterm elections. Ada County Election Office officials are expecting a 30% turnout, according to Ada County Clerk's Office Spokesperson Chelsea Carattini. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Ada County Elections reports 25% of registered voters have cast a ballot.

The candidate who comes out on top after the Primary Election typically makes their way into the open seat they campaigned for — making the 2022 midterms a crucial election in Idaho.

“I think particularly in a state like Idaho that is smaller, tends to be dominated by one party, the primary is really where a lot of the big decisions are made as far as who are going to be the leaders we want to see," said BSU Political Science Professor Charles Hunt. "We have these local races as well that are also having primaries today so that’s even smaller. A lot of these races really are often decided by a couple of votes or so. So its hard for me to look at numbers like that and hear that people think their votes don’t matter because they absolutely do in a race like this."

Polls opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will be open until 8 p.m. Anyone who is in line to vote at the polls by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Absentee ballots must be dropped off in a blue drop box designated for absentee ballots with locations across the Treasure Valley.

Comments / 0

Related
KIVI-TV

Idaho primary gains national attention

IDAHO — Tuesday's Primary Election gained national attention, in part because political analysts looked to our state as a test of how successful far-right candidates could be with voters. Here in Idaho, we saw a mix of wins for more traditional Republican candidates and for candidates that lean further...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Final Idaho primary election results released

Local results from Tuesday night’s primary election trickled in on Wednesday and made it clear who were the winners and losers across the state. Four primary races were contested in Bannock County, including the GOP District 3 and District 2 commissioner races and both the Democratic and Republican races for assessor. BANNOCK COUNTY Incumbent Republican...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ada County, ID
Elections
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
County
Ada County, ID
Ada County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State Journal

Idaho GOP: A house divided

In June of 1858, over 1,000 delegates met at the Springfield statehouse for Illinois’ second Republican State Convention. A tall gangly man stepped on stage to accept his party’s nomination for United States senator. In a speech criticized as “more philosophy than political raw meat,” the candidate called...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Numerous incumbents knocked off in Idaho primary

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Idaho’s primary election over, numerous incumbents for Idaho offices won’t be back serving the Gem State next year. 10-year senate Republican Jim Patrick, who currently serves rural Twin Falls County (District 25), was ousted by Glenneda Zuiderveld. On the statewide level, there were...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Idahoans#Idaho Primary#Ada County Clerk#Bsu Political Science
spokanepublicradio.org

Big changes coming to Idaho legislature after primary election

Tuesday’s primary election in Idaho is bringing huge changes to the top rungs of Idaho’s elected leadership. The Gem State will have a new lieutenant governor, Secretary of State, attorney general and school superintendent next year. It will also have significant turnover in the legislature. When the Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Senate poised to move to the right, JFAC will look completely different in 2023

The Senate in session at the Idaho Capitol on April 6, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Political observers predict the Idaho Legislature will move to the right and become more politically conservative after several establishment Republican incumbent legislators lost their primary election races Tuesday. Even though Idahoans rejected...
IDAHO STATE
NBC News

Idaho Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results

Three GOP candidates are vying for the party’s nomination. The Democratic candidate is running unopposed, thus NBC News will not display results in that race. NBC News isn’t showing a breakdown by type of vote in Idaho. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by the type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. That information isn’t widely available in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho 2022 primary election results: Live updates in the races for Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Capital Sun is reporting the results from the Idaho 2022 primary elections, based on data from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The results are a combined total of votes reported by precincts, in each county across the state. Some precincts take longer to count ballots and report their vote totals. The election […] The post Idaho 2022 primary election results: Live updates in the races for Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KXL

Preliminary Results: Oregon’s Primary Election 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — Preliminary results of Oregon’s primary election on Tuesday show some potential winners and losers. Results are not final though until all ballots are counted due to the state’s new law passed in 2021 that allows post-marked ballots to be counted up to seven days later.
PORTLAND, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Canyon County incumbent commissioners, Smith and White, ousted

CALDWELL — Two incumbent Canyon County commissioners, Keri Smith and Pam White, have lost their bid for reelection in the May primary, unofficial election results show. Brad Holton, the current mayor of Greenleaf, defeated Smith and Connie Constantine in District 2. Holton received over 56% of the vote (13,336 votes), followed by Smith’s 32.49% (7,676 votes), and Constantine’s 11.06% (2,614).
CANYON COUNTY, ID
NBC News

Oregon Governor Primary Election Results

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown is term-limited from running again, and the race to succeed her is open. The Democratic primary features a number of candidates, including former state House Speaker Tina Kotek and state Treasurer Tobias Read, while Republicans have a field of 19 vying for the nomination.
Idaho News 6

What to know before heading to the polls Tuesday

Tuesday, May 17 is the primary election in Idaho. Before you head to the polls to cast your vote, here are a few reminders to be aware of:. The Republican, Constitution and Libertarian parties all require voters to be affiliated with their party to vote in their primary.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

1K+
Followers
880
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy