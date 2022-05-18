What to Do With Foster City's Geese Poop Problem? One Idea Ruffles Feathers
It seems nobody likes the poop they leave behind, but a plan to gas the geese in Foster City has ruffled some feathers. A city spokesperson said the city has applied for government permits to have a lethal option, but no decision has been made. The group In Defense of Animals...
Supply chain issues and recalls have led to the ongoing shortage of baby formula in the United States and on Friday, Bay Area health officials released information about how to navigate the problem. Though California is in a better state than others, the shortage is still a concern, so Alameda,...
For Bike to Wherever day, I thought about where I would go if I literally could bike wherever today. The answer, of course, is anywhere in the Netherlands. So since my boss won’t let me expense a 14-hour flight, I asked myself, what’s the next best thing?. Earlier...
Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page. If you’ve seen an exotic fruit on a...
Now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster, children ages 5-11 headed to vaccination sites across the Bay Area Friday to get the shot. Several families NBC Bay Area spoke with said they made a booster appointment as soon as they saw the FDA approval come down. A few students even got out of school for an hour or two to get their shot.
Single-use utensils, food accessories and condiment packets will only be provided to those who request them in Walnut Creek, after city officials approved an ordinance Tuesday intended to reduce waste. The Walnut Creek City Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance identical to 2021’s Assembly Bill 1276, which Gov. Gavin...
SAN FRANCISCO – The owner of a single room occupancy hotel in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood is being sued for allegedly creating a public nuisance and ignoring health and safety violations, City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday.Marathon Hotel and Apartments, a building located at 710 Ellis St. and owned by Nasir Patel, is the target of the lawsuit that alleges excessive garbage, pest and rodent infestations, non-working bathrooms, malfunctioning appliances and other problems have plagued residents there despite multiple city departments issuing notices of violation back to 2019, according to the city attorney's office."No human being should be subjected to the conditions that exist at the Marathon Hotel," Chiu said in a statement. "Landlords have a responsibility to ensure that basic health and safety standards are met in their buildings, and this landlord has completely abandoned that responsibility."The suit accuses the landlords of violating state housing law, multiple municipal codes and the state's unfair competition law, and is seeking penalties, fees and an injunction to improve the conditions at the building.Patel could not be reached to comment on the lawsuit.
Children ages 5-11 on Friday became eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, and several clinics across the Bay Area were ready to deliver them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended the booster for the young children four months after they receive their initial vaccine. In...
A South San Francisco resident contacted us to warn of the potential damage that can result from eggs thrown at vehicles after experiencing this himself around 9:45 pm on Monday night while traveling on McClellan Drive. “This is not cool,” he said. “Please tell everyone NOT USE THEIR WIPERS if...
California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
The city of Oakland receives its second Project Homekey funding award of $11.1 million to purchase and convert the Inn by the Coliseum motel into housing for some of its most vulnerable residents. Located near the Oakland Coliseum, the 36-unit conversion will offer housing and wrap-around services for people experiencing...
A modest 1,316-square-foot San Jose home that was originally purchased for $24,000 in 1971 has sold for $1.67 million, underscoring the area’s hot home values. The property was originally listed for $1.299 million and sold for almost $400,000 over the original asking price. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Cambrian...
A beef over parking continues Thursday at Valley Fair mall in the South Bay as workers were set to protest a policy that has been in effect since February. The workers and their allies have been pushing back since a pay-to-park policy was first implemented. The protesters say with the minimum wage in Santa Clara County at $16 an hour, forcing them to pay $3 a day, or $40 a month, to park at their workplace is going too far.
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Sprouts Farmers Market to close Mountain View, Fremont locations. Sprouts Farmers Market will close two of its locations in Mountain View and Fremont after nearly 10 years, East Bay Times reports.
Earlier this month, I posted a message on social media that drew a lot of responses. The post was simple enough, encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 frequently, especially as social gatherings increase during the spring and summer months. Afterward, messages came flooding in from friends and strangers alike, letting me know that they had recently gotten COVID. Many of these were people who, like myself, are vaccinated and boosted, and have taken great care to avoid contracting the virus.
A red flag warning in effect for California’s Central Valley extends into the Bay Area, indicating heightened risk of wildfire through Friday evening, the National Weather Service says. In the area shown in pink on the map above, gusty winds and low humidity are expected from 11 a.m. Thursday...
A coalition of mall workers and San Jose State University college students are fighting to be heard at Westfield Valley Fair. On Thursday, the group known as Low Income Versus Elite protested in front of the mall on Stevens Creek Boulevard against its employee parking fee policy. For retail workers who make minimum wage, having to pay almost $500 a year for parking is prohibitive, the group argues.
(Pepi Stojanovski/Unsplash) Alameda to distribute $1,000 monthly stipends to low-income families. Beginning in the spring or summer in 2023, 150 low-income households will receive a monthly stipend of $1,000 a month over the span of two years, East Bay Times reports.
In San Jose, Jack Owicki, Probonophoto.org, in Oakland, Mishaa DeGraw, ProbonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographers. Top photo is of San Jose demo. In the San Francisco Bay Area cities of Oakland and San Jose people donned costumes and carried hand crafted signs expressing anger over the wave of abortion bans and restrictions on the horizon and in the here and now. Bans Off Our Bodies / Women's March national organization nixed use of certain symbols but....nevermind.
