Oakland, IL

Firework shortage strains small town celebrations; Oakland’s show will go on

By Scarlett O'Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

OAKLAND, Ill. (WCIA) – Several central Illinois communities are facing a difficult decision this year – whether to cancel Fourth of July festivities.

Oakland made that call about a month ago. Their annual fireworks show brings many families and vendors into town, but the rising cost of fireworks made the tradition too expensive.

The company who had originally supplied the fireworks was “completely” bought out by another amid supply chain issues. Luckily, Roy McCammon, the firefighter in charge of the event, said a new company has stepped in to help, and the show is back on. He said they’re still about $500 over their ideal budget, but everyone around town enjoys the fireworks.

Oakland Police Chief Ethan Brewer said he’s not surprised that other towns, like Homer, still don’t have the budget.

Village of Homer will not have fireworks this year

“Something else due to supply shortages and rising costs of things… it’s something else that’s being taken away from us where we can enjoy time with family and friends, and enjoy a festival that we’ve long had in this community,” Brewer said.

He said the community will feel “reassured” they’ll still get to celebrate this year. And coming out of the pandemic, they could all use a little normalcy.

McCammon said the show is set to take place on June 25 from behind Lake Crest Elementary School.

WCIA

Champaign County History Museum celebrating 50 years

The Champaign County History Museum was founded in 1972. Our original home was in the Wilber Mansion at 709 West University Avenue and our current home is the Cattle Bank (the oldest commercial structure in Champaign County. The museum has had over 160 volunteer board members in its 50-year history and we want to share our thanks to everyone that has helped to keep the museum alive and thriving. We are one of the only museums in the County that isn’t affiliated with a taxing district which means for 50 years we have existed thanks to the memberships, donations, and the generosity of the community.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Dinosaur Adventure roads into Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Dinosaur Adventure will transform the Decatur Civic Center into a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and massive family fun. For two days, guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age. While giant dinosaurs are the “meat and bone” of the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Interstate 74 shut down by crash in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of westbound Interstate 74 are currently closed in Vermilion County due to a crash. The crash happened near Fithian at Milepost 201. State Troopers are redirecting traffic off the highway at Exit 206 and onto U.S. Route 150 for travel past the crash site. Drivers may get back […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana Park District participating in “No Mow May”

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several parks may look a little different this month as the Urbana Park District won’t be mowing the grass as much as they usually do. The Park District is participating in No Mow May. It’s a conservationist movement that hopes to create more habitat for pollinators like bees and increase wildlife […]
URBANA, IL
wevv.com

Air44 footage shows storm damage in Mt. Carmel, Illinois

Air 44 footage shows damage in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, caused by storms that hit the area on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Drone footage captured by Air44 shows the extent of the damage caused by Thursday's storms in the Wabash County, Illinois communities of Mt. Carmel and Keensburg.
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
WCIA

CWLP responding to power outage in Springfield

UPDATE – 5/17/22 5:30PM – Power was restored. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 5PM — CWLP are responding to a power outage affecting people in the Parkway Pointe area, near Veterans Pkwy and Lindbergh Blvd. Crews will work to isolate the outage down and will be replacing equipment to restore power. Officials said traffic lights may […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

13th annual prom benefit for Eastern Illinois Foodbank

Eastern Illinois Foodbank is hosting their 13th Annual Prom Benefit at the Hilton Garden Inn on Saturday, June 4 from 7-11pm. The community can get involved by purchasing tickets to the event or donating to their favorite court candidate at prombenefit.com. The male & female candidates that raise the most money will be crown Prom King & Queen the night of the event.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

