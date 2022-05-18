ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Election 2022: Budd, Beasley to face off for N.C. Senate

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A97QE_0fhZcu5w00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd will face Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina’s Senate race after both easily clinched primary victories Tuesday night.

Budd had the endorsement of Donald Trump and his victory is a boost for the former president, who is looking to reshape a new generation of Republicans. Beasley, a former state supreme court justice, won her 11-candidate primary. If she prevails in November, Beasley would be the state’s first Black senator.

Tuesday’s contests could ultimately determine how competitive the general election will be this fall, when control of Congress, governor’s mansions and key elections posts are up for grabs.

Comments / 0

Related
cvilletomorrow.org

Foregoing a primary election means just 2,000 people will be responsible for selecting the 5th Congressional District GOP candidate

On Saturday, Virginia’s 5th Congressional District will choose its Republican nominee to run for the U.S. House of Representatives. But the nominee won’t be selected in a primary election. Instead, the Republican Party will host a convention. There, about 2,000 pre-selected voters will choose between incumbent Rep. Bob...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
royalexaminer.com

Port of Virginia secures all necessary federal investment for making Virginia the US east coast’s deepest port

The Port of Virginia® and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers today, May 20, 2022, signed the agreement committing the federal government to begin its financial investment in the construction effort to widen and deepen the commercial shipping channels and Norfolk Harbor. Close collaboration with Army Corps has the project on schedule for completion in 2024.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cleveland.com

In blatantly ignoring voters’ will on redistricting, Ohio GOP takes us closer to autocracy

Ohio Republicans’ latest actions show they believe they are close to victory in maintaining their gerrymandered state legislative districts (”GOP asks court to delay maps ruling until November,” May 10). They accomplished this “win” by running out the clock, ignoring fair maps submitted by outside mapmakers, disregarding Ohio Supreme Court directives by resubmitting previously rejected maps and continually ignoring reforms (approved by 70%-plus of Ohioans) requiring transparency and proportionality. This is no “victory” for Ohio voters.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Donald Trump
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signs legislation to support Virginia’s military, veteran community and proclamation honoring Armed Forces Day

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed 23 bills highlighting the priorities of Virginia’s military and veteran community. After delivering remarks, Governor Youngkin also signed a proclamation to honor Armed Forces Day, which will be recognized on May 21, 2022. “Making Virginia the best place for military...
VIRGINIA STATE
630 WMAL

Op-Ed: Virginia’s 10th District is Tired of Failed Leadership in Washington

We all want change from Soros funded Jennifer Wexton and the other Democrat leaders who control Loudoun County. I think it is safe to say that we want a Wexit! During the height of the pandemic when so many of Wexton’s constituents were seeking help for their families, she sent out coined statements about how this was a difficult time for us all. Wexton did not use her voice or platform to advocate for children. Wexton did not go to bat for the people of the 10th district she instead remained in the shadows while our community struggled. Read this response from Wexton’s office that many of us received:
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Republicans#Budd Beasley#N C Senate#Ap#Democrat#Supreme Court#First Black
cbs19news

MHS seniors launch petition calling for Virginia to remain in RGGI

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Albemarle County high school students don’t want to see Virginia pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At Monticello High School, seniors are annually tasked with addressing local policy issues as part of a U.S. government class. This year, seniors Carlos...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Governor Justice issues Foster Care Month proclamation for May

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday the issuance of a proclamation declaring May, 2022 to be Foster Care Month in the State of West Virginia. This proclamation emphasizes the safety and well-being of children and families, asserting these values should be prioritized and held in the...
FOSTER, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Lootpress

Gov. Justice: West Virginia receives over $72.1 million to expand WV Capital Access Program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia will receive up to $72.1 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury under a new round of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship, especially in traditionally underserved communities as they emerge from the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inside Nova

State report blasts Virginia’s public schools

A Virginia Department of Education report released Thursday morning slammed the state of the commonwealth’s public schools, saying expectations, standards and academic performance have all been in decline, while the achievement gap among Virginia’s students has grown. The report, presented Thursday morning by Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy