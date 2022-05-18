ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Humane in need of foster families for puppies from Oklahoma

KING-5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dogs were exposed to parvovirus during...

www.king5.com

Comments / 2

Related
KING-5

Looking for some good eats? You'll find them in Anacortes

ANACORTES, Wash. — We start our culinary tour with a stop that’s part of Washington beer history, Anacortes Brewery and Rockfish Grill. "The brewery is actually one of the oldest in the state. We're the ninth oldest brewery in the state of Washington," said owner, Rick Star. "We probably do over 30 beers during the course of the year. We have 18 handles on right now. The Centennial Pale Ale is a beer that uses primarily belly malt, so a lot of local ingredients in that."
ANACORTES, WA
seattleschild.com

Baby formula shortage: tips from a Seattle pediatrician

It’s a stressful time to be the parent of a very young child. With a nationwide shortage of baby formula, people are finding “it’s taking a lot of time and effort just to feed their babies. It’s really hard,” says Dr. Kelly Dundon, pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Seattle, WA
Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
News Talk KIT

If You Think the Drunkest City in Washington is Yakima, You’re Wrong

Every so often we get lists for worst drivers, best buildings, craziest schools, or whatever, all listed state by state. We have a lot of hops in the Yakima valley. 75% of the hops used for beer in the US come from our backyard so I was wondering what the drunkest city in Washington state might be. I didn't really think it'd be Yakima but if it was I wouldn't've been surprised. As it turns out, not only is it not Yakima but a town I didn't consider.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Families#Puppies#Quarantine#Seattle Humane
q13fox.com

WDFW: Invasive green crabs found in Hood Canal, 'furthest south' they have been detected

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Invasive European green crabs first detected on the Washington coast have now been found as far inland as Hood Canal, officials say. The invasive species were first found in Puget Sound in 2016, prompting the Washington Sea Grant and State Fish & Wildlife to extensively monitor the population. Most recently, the Lummi Nation declared a disaster in November, when green crabs swarmed the Lummi Sea Pond. The tribe removed 70,000 crabs over the course of several months.
ANIMALS
KING-5

Spend an unforgettable day on the water with Anacortes Kayak Tours

ANACORTES, Wash. — It's as close as you can get to the water without going for a swim. "You don't need to know how to paddle. We're taking you paddling," said Megan Schorr, co-owner of Anacortes Kayak Tours. "All you have to do is go out and have a good attitude and have fun."
ANACORTES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle drone pilot helps track down stolen cars

Fed up and frustrated with the increase in stolen cars across the Puget Sound region, a West Seattle man is taking matters into his own hands. He’s using his drone to connect car theft victims to their stolen vehicles. Due to safety concerns, he wants to use only his...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington asks live poultry sales to end because of bird flu

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — With bird flu hitting nine flocks scattered across seven counties, the Washington state Department of Agriculture on Thursday requested that live market poultry sales cease for the next 30 days. The closure is not mandatory. Confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 have shown up in nine small backyard flocks in Thurston, Pierce, Pacific, Clallam,...
SPOKANE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Experts warn that drought will impact Northwest this summer

YAKIMA, Wash. — Drought is expected to impact much of the Pacific Northwest this summer, including areas in eastern Washington, southern Oregon and southern Idaho. A recent map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that about 54% of Washington is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, with about 25% of the state in an area of severe or extreme drought.
YAKIMA, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Tacoma Park Goes Carless, Tower in Dying Seattle Sells for $730 million, A Door Seen on Mars

A headline that is filled with nothing but good news: "One of Tacoma’s most popular drives to close to cars forever." This is the Five Mile Drive on Point Defiance. The reason the park has been liberated from the most awful mode of transportation ever is that the roads in the park just can’t support their shit any more. Tacoma News Tribune: "The decision to permanently close the outer loop of Five Mile Drive to vehicles was made after a geotechnical assessment earlier this year identified 'ongoing erosion and slope instability impacting the bluff.'" How wonderful. The pedestrians and bikes. And the trees, the smell of the trees, and the smell of the surrounding sea. No revving, honking, fuming. You got it, you got it.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

A Walk Through Time

Driving down North I Street in Tacoma, the monumental façade of the historic Rust Mansion cannot be ignored. Despite the mansion being partially hidden behind large, leafy trees and nestled among more modest abodes, drivers-by often bend their necks to take it in. And who could blame them? It’s...
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

OMD is coming to Seattle this Saturday - What's Up This Week

The Fisherman's Village Music Festival is returning for its ninth year. This year's lineup includes bands like Digable Planets, Seattle's Deep Sea Diver, and many more. The festival kicks off tonight and runs through the 21st in downtown Everett. John Cleese / May 23 / McCaw Hall. He's a comedy...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy