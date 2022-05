The Selectmen have made a formal request to the Lawrence Gas Company to place the electric wires for street and house lighting on Main Street, underground. The fire department was called for a brush fire Monday afternoon near the Fraser bungalow at Haggetts pond. The run was long, but the damage was slight. The fire department was also called for a brush fire Sunday at the junction of Lowell St and Haggetts pond Rd. A number of valuable pine trees were destroyed.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO