9-1-1 boss teases what's in store for season 6

By Write For Us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article9-1-1 recently ended its fifth series, but fans need not worry about the show being renewed for a sixth. Executive producer Kristen Reidel has shared what the audience can look forward to when the 118 returns to screens. "For season six we want to go back to basics, which...

CinemaBlend

Why 9-1-1: Lone Star Was Missing One Character From The Season 3 Finale, According To The EP

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for 9-1-1: Lone Star’s Season 3 finale, “A Bright and Cloudless Morning.”. Some pretty meaningful figures from Owen’s life showed up in the 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 finale — including his late ex-wife Gwyn (Lisa Edelstein guest starred) and Manny, a first responder who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks — but there was another character important to Owen who was noticeably absent, save for a brief mention: Catherine. Following the explosive season finale, executive producer Tim Minear addressed why Owen’s girlfriend didn’t appear in the episode, which was so focused on the firefighter living in the present.
EW.com

This Is Us director breaks down Rebecca's final ride — and those surprise reunions

Last stop: total devastation. The penultimate episode of This Is Us showcased the time-warping family drama's ability to make you feel like — what's the right analogy? — you just got hit by a freight train. This one was actually a passenger train, though. Written by series creator Dan Fogelman, "The Train" chronicled the final hours for Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as the Pearsons said their teary, funny goodbyes and depicted her stately, ethereal journey into the great beyond. The woman whose sharp mind and joie de vivre were ravaged by Alzheimer's was able to commune with the essential memories and people from her life via this legacy-luxury locomotive, something she always dreamed of riding as a kid. Here, guided by conductor William (Ron Cephas Jones), Rebecca passed through each compartment with wide-eyed wonder, discovering familiar faces along the way, all while struggling with the feeling that she was "waiting for someone."
TVGuide.com

New Episodes of the Yellowstone Spin-off 1883 Will Focus on an Unsung Wild West Hero

For months, Yellowstone and 1883 fans have been wondering what Paramount+ meant when it said that it would be continuing the massively popular 1883, a spin-off of Yellowstone, with new episodes. At the time, we didn't know what "new episodes" meant as the purposely vague statement never clarified if a second season was coming, which didn't seem to be the case as 1883 was always intended to be a miniseries, or if it meant additional episodes would be tacked on to Season 1, which made little sense as Season 1 had a definitive story ending.
Person
Kenneth Choi
Person
Aisha Hinds
Person
Jennifer Love Hewitt
E! News

The Fate of The Masked Singer Revealed Following Controversial Season

Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. Get ready for more of your favorite celebs in teddy bear and bunny costumes because The Masked Singer has been renewed for an eighth season. Fox announced the news on May 16, along with the renewal of other unscripted series including Crime Scene Kitchen, Hell's Kitchen and Next Level Chef.
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
POPSUGAR

Jason Momoa's Short List of Lovers Over the Years

"Aquaman" star and certified heartthrob Jason Momoa shattered the hearts of fans in January 2022 when he announced his split from longtime-partner-turned-wife Lisa Bonet. The actor was with Bonet for 17 years and hasn't had a long list of lovers in the past, though he is making news for a budding romance with "Baby Driver" and "Ambulance" actress Eiza González.
TVLine

ABC Fall Schedule: Abbott Elementary, Big Sky on Move, DWTS' Replacement Revealed, Hilary Swank Follows Grey's

Click here to read the full article. ABC is the latest broadcast network to unveil it’s 2022 Fall TV schedule (following NBC), and there’s less comedy, more Bachelor in Paradise and a new primetime Jeopardy series. Also: Several series are moving to new nights (including one freshman hit). ABC is downsizing its comedy presence from two nights (Tuesday and Wednesday) to just one (Wednesday). As part of that consolidation, red-hot Abbott Elementary is moving from its old Tuesday perch into Wednesday’s 9 pm anchor position. The Conners, which previously had the Wednesday-9 spot, will now kick off the night at 8...
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves From Paramount+ To Paramount Network

Click here to read the full article. Paramount is moving one of its upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs from its streaming service to linear. 6666, from Taylor Sheridan, is moving to Paramount Network, having originally been announced as a Paramount+ original. Paramount sources said that as it produces and develops these series, it is regularly thinking about how to maximise the release strategy and being nimble is key. The series takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing...
Outsider.com

NBC 2022 Fall TV Schedule: See the Full Lineup

NBC recently released its fall lineup, giving us a glimpse into what viewers can look forward to watching. After nearly 30 years of being off the air, NBC will air a remake of “Quantum Leap.” The show stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Seong, who plays a scientist still stuck in a time warp after a government experiment went wrong. NBC aired the original hit series on the air from hit 1989-93. The updated version will air after “The Voice” on Mondays at 10 EDT/PDT.
ComicBook

FOX Renews Surprising New Comedy for Second Season

The 2022-2023 television season continues to shape up this week and after announcing several cancellations last week, Fox announced some series renewals on Monday including one for a surprising comedy The network announced that Welcome to Flatch will be back for a second season. The news is a bit of a surprise as the comedy from Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig hasn't exactly been a strong performer in terms of ratings. However, according to Deadline, Lionsgate made the network an attractive deal. In the announcement, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier called Bicks and Feig "incredible" partners and noted that the network "bets on creators."
Popculture

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Fate Revealed for Season 4

9-1-1: Lone Star will return for a fourth season, Fox announced Monday during its upfront presentation for advertisers. Surprisingly, Fox was not prepared to announce a renewal for the original 9-1-1 series, as well as its long-running medical drama The Resident. 9-1-1: Lone Star features Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.
CinemaBlend

Young Sheldon's Season 5 Finale Featured An Awesome Nod To The Big Bang Theory

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon Season 5 finale, “A Clogged Pore, a Little Spanish and the Future.” Read at your own risk!. Young Sheldon’s Season 5 finale featured guest stars and an idea of what to expect from other characters as fans prepare for Season 6. Viewers even got a fun little nod to the spinoff’s parent series, which isn’t always a guarantee in big episodes. Young Sheldon referenced The Big Bang Theory in about the coolest way possible, as we saw Sheldon take a step forward toward the man he ultimately becomes down the road.
Deadline

‘9-1-1’ Boss Breaks Down Season 5 Finale; Leaves Door Open For Connie Britton Return

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The following story reveals important plot points from the Season 5 finale of 9-1-1. Hot on the heels of Fox’s 9-1-1 sixth season renewal at Upfronts on Monday, the Season 5 finale lined things up for the future perfectly after a night full of anxiety and drama. Bobby (Peter Krause) recognizes he’s fallen into a dangerous pattern of drinking again and those issues are beginning to affect the family. While busy in the kitchen after an extremely stressful day at work, Bobby shatters a glass in his hand leaving blood all over the...
thebrag.com

Everything coming to Netflix in June 2022

Here is everything coming to Netflix in June 2022, which will be headlined by Season 6 of Peaky Blinders and movies such as Vice. Netflix in June 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting month for series bingers and moviegoers alike. The series Peaky Blinders will see its sixth season be released onto the streaming platform alongside the third season of The Umbrella Academy. Previously released movies such as Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Vice, and The Amazing Spider-Man will be released alongside new films such as Spiderhead.
Us Weekly

Taylor Kinney Says ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10 Wedding Finale Is a ‘Family Affair,’ Teases Jesse Spencer’s Return

One for the books! Taylor Kinney is happy with the way Chicago Fire’s season 10 finale — and Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd’s wedding — turned out. “It was a special,” the 40-year-old actor, who has been playing Lieutenant Severide since 2012, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 16, at the NBCUniversal upfront presentation […]
