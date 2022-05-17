9-1-1 boss teases what's in store for season 6

Last stop: total devastation. The penultimate episode of This Is Us showcased the time-warping family drama's ability to make you feel like — what's the right analogy? — you just got hit by a freight train. This one was actually a passenger train, though. Written by series creator Dan Fogelman, "The Train" chronicled the final hours for Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as the Pearsons said their teary, funny goodbyes and depicted her stately, ethereal journey into the great beyond. The woman whose sharp mind and joie de vivre were ravaged by Alzheimer's was able to commune with the essential memories and people from her life via this legacy-luxury locomotive, something she always dreamed of riding as a kid. Here, guided by conductor William (Ron Cephas Jones), Rebecca passed through each compartment with wide-eyed wonder, discovering familiar faces along the way, all while struggling with the feeling that she was "waiting for someone."

