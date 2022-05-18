ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch Confirms That His Wife Ashley Has Filed For Divorce

By Wes Langeler
 3 days ago
Bummer…

Coming off a Cup Series win at Kansas Speedway, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has revealed that he and his wife Ashley, will be getting a divorce.

According to TMZ, Ashley filed on May 9th in Florida, and cited that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that Kurt “committed a tortious act.”

The complaint also alleges that the relationship went sour just last month, when Kurt cut her off of their joint bank account and credit cards, and that he demanded that she leave their home by June.

Earlier today, Kurt issued the following statement:

“I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage. Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected.”

The two met in 2015 and married in 2016. They do not have any children.

You hate to see it…

