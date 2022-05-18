WATCH: Driver Hits Patrol Car, Narrowly Misses Deputy

TAMPA -- Hillsborough sheriff Chad Chronister is reminding drivers about the "Move Over" law after one of his deputies narrowly missed getting hit by a driver a couple of weeks ago.

Deputy Charles Williams was parked with lights on, blocking part of a lane on Dale Mabry Highway in Lutz May 4th, when a car clipped his cruiser as he stood in the road.

Williams pursued and pulled over the driver. "I didn't know I hit it," she told him. "I thought I hit a rock or something... I heard a clunk." The deputy told the driver that she almost hit him. "You didn't think to move over? I'm literally blocking a lane."

Chronister's team has wrapped a public service announcement around the video of the incident. Watch it below:

Photo: Canva