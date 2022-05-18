ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WATCH: Driver Hits Patrol Car, Narrowly Misses Deputy

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J77Si_0fhZbkTh00

TAMPA -- Hillsborough sheriff Chad Chronister is reminding drivers about the "Move Over" law after one of his deputies narrowly missed getting hit by a driver a couple of weeks ago.

Deputy Charles Williams was parked with lights on, blocking part of a lane on Dale Mabry Highway in Lutz May 4th, when a car clipped his cruiser as he stood in the road.

Williams pursued and pulled over the driver. "I didn't know I hit it," she told him. "I thought I hit a rock or something... I heard a clunk." The deputy told the driver that she almost hit him. "You didn't think to move over? I'm literally blocking a lane."

Chronister's team has wrapped a public service announcement around the video of the incident. Watch it below:

Photo: Canva

Comments / 0

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Orlando man arrested after allegedly driving a stolen car from Largo to Southeast Car Agency in Gainesville and then trying to steal another car

Bruce Lewis, 26, of Orlando, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly driving a vehicle stolen from Largo to Southeast Car Agency in Gainesville and then trying to drive a different vehicle out of the business. According to the arrest report, the vehicle Lewis drove into the business, a 2022 Honda...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lutz, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillsborough
ocala-news.com

Florida man with prior battery convictions arrested after allegedly grabbing, slapping female victim

A 41-year-old Florida man with several prior battery convictions was arrested after he allegedly grabbed and slapped a female victim inside a Marion County residence. On Friday, May 6, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that a physical altercation had occurred with Dale Patrick Shields, Jr.
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
maggrand.com

Florida family holds special prom for teen disabled by brain injury

A Florida family worked hard to make sure their disabled daughter’s prom was a special occasion. On Thursday, 18-year-old Alyziah Lopez, of Tampa, rode in style to her high school prom at the Quality Inn and Suites Convention Center in New Port Richey. “I think she’s excited,” said Amy...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy