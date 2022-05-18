ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

School budget vote 2022: Voting results for Central New York

By Sharon Dellinger
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Central New Yorkers went to the polls today to vote on their school budget and to elect candidates to the school board. Some districts also had proposals for capital spending and other expenditures on the ballot. Note: Syracuse city residents don’t vote on a school budget; it’s set by...

www.syracuse.com

FingerLakes1.com

Republican Steve Wells enters race in NY’s redrawn 22nd Congressional District

Cazenovia resident and businessman Steve Wells announced his candidacy this week for New York’s redrawn 22nd Congressional District. Wells, a founding partner of the American Food and Vending Corporation, announced his candidacy for the 22nd Congressional District on Wednesday, May 18. New York’s newly redrawn 22nd district includes Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Cayuga and Northern Cortland counties.
CAZENOVIA, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Leaders Want Judge to Reject Proposed Congressional Maps

The Court appointed taskmaster released his draft of New York’s new congressional districts on Monday and some Auburn leaders aren’t happy. According to The Citizen, City Clerk Chuck Mason and Councilors Terry Cuddy and Jimmy Gianettino are asking State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister to reject the congressional and Senate maps. The proposed 24th Congressional district would put all of Cayuga County in the same district as Phelps, Penn Yan, Canandaigua, and Sodus, a move which the three say is bad for the city and county as they’ve traditionally been in the same district as neighboring Onondaga County.
AUBURN, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Issues Statement Regarding State Senate

OSWEGO – Today, May 19, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow issued the following statement regarding the State Senate. “Since the Senate districts changed on Monday, I’ve been bombarded with messages of encouragement and support from folks all around Central New York, of which I enormously appreciate. I’m humbled to be in the conversation. However, public service should be about wanting to do something, not be something, and I want to serve my community in a role where I can be effective. That role, for me, is not in the State Senate. I still have plenty more to do, and projects to complete, in my final year and a half as Mayor of Oswego. Simultaneously, I’ve recently been offered multiple career opportunities, most of which allow me to continue effectively serving the people of Central New York, and one of those opportunities is the path I prefer at this time as I complete my full tenure as Mayor. I wish all candidates the best of luck, and hope they provide Central New York the quality representation the people deserve.”
OSWEGO, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Auburn school district budget passes, board results are in

UPDATE: Elected to the Auburn School Board, in order of votes received were Jim Van Arsdale, Danielle Wood, Daniel Lovell (three-year terms) and Francis Calarco (one-year term). —————————————————————————————————————————————————–...
AUBURN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Construction Project to Begin on Interstate 88 on Monday

A construction project on Interstate 88 in Otsego County will cause some travel issues for motorists. According to NYSDOT, the project will take place in the Town of Maryland, Otsego County between Exits 17 and 18 beginning Monday, May 23rd. The work is a road rehabilitation project. Interstate 88 will...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Fire department welcomes 24 training academy graduates

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse and the Syracuse Fire Department held a ceremony Friday to honor the men and women who graduated from the Regional Training Academy. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds announced that two dozen new firefighters graduated and will begin their careers in the city, according to a joint news release from the Mayor’s Office and SFD.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Santoro named director of personnel and operations

SKANEATELES — In June 2014, Skaneateles High School Principal Greg Santoro attended the school’s commencement ceremony for the first time. He stood on the gazebo at Clift Park and took in the beautiful scene unfolding before him: the boats gathering around the lake, the energy radiating from the village, and, most importantly, the pride exuding […]
SKANEATELES, NY
watervilletimes.com

Work Continues At Clinton Arena

The Town of Kirkland Board met Monday evening to discuss new business. The Board approved a resolution establishing standard work days for elected and appointed officials. Councilwoman Donna Yando commented the Kirkland Town Park is looking beautiful and thanked the Town crew for their work getting the park ready for summer.
KIRKLAND, NY
