Now that the warmer weather is settling in, residents throughout Berkshire county and all across the Bay State of Massachusetts are being given fair warning regarding an influx of ticks that have resurfaced as health officials across the US reiterated that tick season begins from the early part of spring to late fall (aka October and November). A certain pest to be aware of: The lone star tick is especially aggressive during this time of the year.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO