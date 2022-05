The New York Attorney General is warning residents about potential scams this summer that could ruin your vacation. There would be nothing worse than showing up to a dream rental house for your much-deserved summer vacation only to realize that it doesn't exist. Full of wordplay, Attorney General Letitia James shared, "Summer plans can quickly melt if consumers aren’t careful when they book their getaway. Vacation fraud happens every year, but there are ways to avoid it and protect yourself from getting burned." Here's how you can make sure the rental you booked is legit.

HUDSON, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO