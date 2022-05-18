ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Remember the fair? It’s back

By Editor
Plumas County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometime in our past, there was a big event called; the county fair. It was a place where people from across the county came to gather, see old friends and show off their animals, preserved foods, hay and a drawing or photo. They ate food that you couldn’t get at the...

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

Fair board agenda packed with happenings for the county

Plumas Sierra Fair Board president Cindy Noble called the relatively new board to order May 18 at the fairgrounds in the newly named “bunkhouse.”. All events are “on” for 2022 so there were plenty of topics on the agenda. The board members representing all areas of the county are Andrea Ceresola, Kenny Chance, Jenay Cogle, James Griffin, Christian Kennedy, Duncan Kennedy, Susan Neer, and 2022 president, Cindy Noble. Two members resigned after many years of service: Thelma Olson (over 30 years of service), and Darlene Buckhout (6 years). A few members of the public were present for the meeting. The primary activities at most Fair Board meetings is for the board to hear the reports from Fairgrounds Manager John Steffanic and offer input and vote when necessary. Fortunately, Steffanic is an avid storyteller and the reports are always entertaining and exceedingly informative.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Concert on the Green: Music comes back to Greenville

For the 150 or so people who pulled out their lawn chairs and picnic blankets the afternoon of May 15 to sit on the grass of Greenville High School’s quad, the day was a welcome respite from now typical Greenville meetings. The event wasn’t about fire. It was about music.
GREENVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

39th annual Virginia City Chili on the Comstock

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The 39th annual Chili on the Comstock returns to Virginia City May 21 and 22, 2022. Chili cookers will compete for your vote for the best chili and people’s choice awards. Both local and professional chefs will participate. Tickets allow you to sample from...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
actionnewsnow.com

61st annual Red Suspenders Day returns to Gridley

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The 61st annual Red Suspenders Day returns to downtown Gridley Saturday. It kicks off at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast little league fundraiser in Railroad Park. The Car Show, with vendors and food trucks, opens at 8 a.m. The not-to-be-missed bed races start at 9:30 a.m.,...
GRIDLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
State
Texas State
Plumas County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Don’t change horses in midstream

I’ve carefully read the web pages of the candidates for Sheriff, googled their names, attended forums, listened to their radio talks, read their newspaper interviews, read all (yes all!) of the letters to the editor, and I am where I started before I did all that: not willing to change horses in midstream and make no bones about it we are still in midstream.
QUINCY, CA
ABC10

Wandering bear causes lockout at two Nevada City schools

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — A bear wandering around people's backyards in Nevada City caused a short lockout at two schools Wednesday. Nevada City School District Superintendent Monica Daugherty said the lockouts happened at Seven Hills Middle School and Deer Creek Elementary School. She took action after she was told just before 11 a.m. that a bear was near their schools and heading in their direction.
krcrtv.com

C-Sac responds to illegal trail in Clover Creek Preserve

REDDING, Ca. — On Wednesday this week, KRCR shared the story of a man who began building a rock pathway in Clover Creek Preserve without permission. Dave Williams, a Redding business owner, drew the ire of his neighbors for constructing a rock staircase into a hillside behind an empty lot that he owns. He told us it was to give his wife and young grandchild an easier and more direct path down to the trail, and that he didn't mean to upset anybody.
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy Hats#Acrobats#Carnival Rides#County Fairs#Plumas Sierra County Fair#Sierra
Plumas County News

Several recreation sites opening on the Plumas National Forest, but exercise caution

Several recreation sites on the Plumas National Forest are opening this weekend, with additional sites opening in the coming weeks as the summer recreation season starts. Opening tomorrow, Friday, May 20, are numerous sites in the Feather River Canyon, Lake Davis Recreation Area, Frenchman Lake, Antelope Lake Recreation Area, Bucks Lake Recreation Area, and isolated sites on the Beckwourth and Mount Hough Ranger District operated by Outdoors in Plumas as a concessionaire under permit with the Plumas National Forest.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

First person moves to Chico's alternate homeless camp site

CHICO, Calif. - The first person moved to the alternate homeless camp site at Eaton and Cohasset Road. The city is getting the site ready for more people to set up camp. Workers put portable restrooms and a hand washing station there. There are currently four cars and one camper...
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Everyone enjoys a nice spring day

Norm Williams, who regularly contributes his photos to our monthly magazine High Country Life shared these photos of a bear that he observed for about half an hour enjoying a warm spring day in a meadow about five minutes from Chester.
CHESTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
krcrtv.com

Neighbors fight over illegal rock pathway in Redding's "Clover Creek Village"

REDDING, Calif. — Residents in Redding's new Clover Creek Village are angry about a neighbor's backyard project-- one that could have environmental impacts. Dave Williams is a local business owner who started building a rock staircase behind an empty lot next to his home, a lot that Williams owns and intends to build on. The problem: the staircase is firmly in the Clover Creek Preserve and city land, and Williams did not get city clearance beforehand.
REDDING, CA
Plumas County News

Ballots trickling into the Plumas County elections office

According to the Plumas County elections officer, as of this afternoon, May 20, six percent of Plumas County registered voters have returned their June 7 Primary ballots. The more ballots that are returned before Election Day, the sooner Plumas County residents will know the results of the election. Those that are postmarked June 7 will be counted after they are received in the mail.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Evacuations Lifted For Golden Fire In Tahoe National Forest Near Camptonville; Containment At 50%

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on the Golden Fire burning in Yuba County: 9:20 p.m. All evacuation orders have been lifted for the wildfire, the U.S. Forest Service said. The forest service updated the acreage burned to 20 due to a more accurate mapping of the fire. Containment has been bumped up to 50%. Crews will be working through the night and into Saturday to gain more control over the fire. Moonshine road has reopened, however, the stretch of Highway 49 from Ridge Road and Marysville Road remains closed. 3:57 p.m. Highway 49 will remain closed from Ridge Road and Marysville Road overnight and into...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

City Council throws a wrench in ‘Loop Road’ plans

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The current plan for the controversial “Loop Road” project was essentially killed Tuesday evening after the South Lake Tahoe City Council voted to use property the Tahoe Transportation District would need for the project as housing instead. The project itself is not dead but an alternative route will have to adopted.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter: May 13-16 – strange behavior continues

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for May 13-May 16, 2022. May 13.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Lone Stranger and sidekick identified

REDDING, Calif. — The Lone Stranger and his sidekick have been identified as Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller and Sierra Pacific Industries owner Red Emmerson. The Asphalt Cowboys say, Sean Lane identified the pair following Friday's release of the fourth round of clues.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy