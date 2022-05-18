ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

CAUGHT ON CAM: Student puts 14-year-old classmate in chokehold at school

By Malini Basu
WAFB.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPPELL, Texas (WFAA) – The parents of a teen assaulted at a Texas school say the school hasn’t done enough to address the incident which was caught on camera. The students you see in this video are North Coppell Middle School students. The 14-year old who was...

gravelord nito
3d ago

It was bullying but not life threatening... the student should be punished.... this behavior is unacceptable

John Gault R
2d ago

she right. I used to think of these things as not a big deal until i saw video on my kids phone of the violence allowed and covered up by school officials. i reported a video of high schoolers attacking and stomping one student to the police and nothing happened. i posted it to the community bulletin board and was suspended for two weeks. the more of something you allow, the more of it you get. until your schools are mini prisons foe your kids.

