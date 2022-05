If you follow track and field, you better get used to the names Jane Hedengren and Julie Moore because you’re going to be hearing them a bunch for the next couple years. The freshmen went 1-2 in the 3,200 meter race at the 5A state track meet at BYU on Thursday, with Timpview’s Hedengren setting a new 5A record with a time of 10:34.58. Moore was right behind her at 10:34.78, just .05 behind the previous 5A record.

OREM, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO