Wolf Administration Awards $320K In Wild Resource Conservation Program Grants, Accepting Applications For 2022 Round Of Funding

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for April 2022. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.8 percent in April. The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at 3.6 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points below its April 2021 level and the national rate was down 2.4 percentage points over the year.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO