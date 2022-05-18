ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wolf Administration Awards $320K In Wild Resource Conservation Program Grants, Accepting Applications For 2022 Round Of Funding

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, PA- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn last week announced that $320,866 in Wild Resource Conservation Program grants have been awarded to nine projects aimed at protecting Pennsylvania’s native biodiversity. “These projects will help critical field research and on-the-ground conservation projects that...

Pa. ranks 2nd among states for direct-to-consumer sales

HARRISBURG, PA – An April 2022 survey from the U.S. Department of Agriculture ranked Pennsylvania second among states for direct-to-consumer sales, only following California. The USDA found that 6,200 Pennsylvania farms produce and sell food locally through direct marketing, which generated $600 million in revenue in 2020. The top...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate down to 4.8 percent in April

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for April 2022. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.8 percent in April. The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at 3.6 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points below its April 2021 level and the national rate was down 2.4 percentage points over the year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa.’s GOP U.S. Senate race still too close to call. Here’s what to know

HARRISBURG, PA – With only 1,323 votes separating the two leading Republicans in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, the contest, which is likely to trigger an automatic recount, is still too close to call. Unofficial and incomplete results show that Trump-endorsed celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz received 417,064 votes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

