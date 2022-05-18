Benton County Sheriff's look for catalytic converter thieves

RICHLAND, Wash. — Following a SWAT operation on a residential road in Richland, a male suspect wanted for numerous felonies was successfully brought into custody. According to Richland Police Department officials at the scene of the incident, a male suspect in his mid-30s named Jordan Conner was arrested after a brief standoff. Officers told KAPP-KVEW that an anonymous tip informed them that Conner, who allegedly has several outstanding felony warrants, was staying at a residence in the area of Horizon View Lane.
