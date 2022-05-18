ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Benton County Sheriff's look for catalytic converter thieves

nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is...

www.nbcrightnow.com

nbcrightnow.com

West Richland Police Chief retires

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - West Richland Police Chief Ben Majetich is retiring after 30 years in local law enforcement. Chief Majetich had been at the helm of WRPD since 2015, after working for the Pasco Police Department. Chief Majetich did everything from tactical to patrol to swat before taking the...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima PD: 19-year-old driver dies after crashing into airport control tower

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. — The 19-year-old driver accused of crashing his car into the Yakima Airport control tower has died, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Police Department. UPDATE, 9:30 a.m. — Authorities report a 19-year-old man accused of crashing his car into the power boxes and control tower Friday morning at the Yakima Airport has been transported to...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Importance of K-9 Units in criminal activity and investigations

YAKIMA, WA - A dog is a man's best friend... even in criminal investigations. According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, K-9 units are extremely important and oftentimes are used in search and rescue missions, tracking for investigations and criminal activity. "They're actually one of the best de-escalation tools. Just...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Mysterious Death Still Haunting Law Enforcement Near Ellensburg

Somewhere north of Ellensburg, in Kittitas County, lies the truth. And this victim. Kittitas County Sheriff still searching for missing man, believed murdered. Law enforcement officers have commented this week about a two-year-old disappearance of a man north of Ellensburg, whose strongly suspected of having been murdered. Ian Eckles (pictured)...
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One person dead after roll over crash near Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly rollover crash that killed one person. WSP says the driver lost control of the car and rolled. The name and age of the driver is withheld until next of kin is notified. Troopers are still investigating the cause of the...
GRANDVIEW, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One person in critical condition after being hit by a car

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police Department responded to an injury from a car-versus-person crash. Officers say the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Shari's restaurant and Ulta beauty. Police officers arrived to a car parked on top of a person. Officers and good samaritans were able...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Union Gap police make arrest after woman ejected from car

UNION GAP, Wash. - The Union Gap Police Department reported the arrest of a 37-year-old male following a deadly hit and run on May 16. After a collision, 39-year-old Nichole Haggerty was ejected from the car, which didn't stop. She later died at the hospital, according to UGPD. It was...
UNION GAP, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deputies arrest man who routinely asked them to shoot him

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies for the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a man trying to get into a home off S Finley Road. The homeowner had been in a nearby field, seeing the man try to get in. When the owner tried to talk to him, he ran away. BCSO says he left in the pictured vehicle.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Accused felon taken into custody in Richland following SWAT operation

RICHLAND, Wash. — Following a SWAT operation on a residential road in Richland, a male suspect wanted for numerous felonies was successfully brought into custody. According to Richland Police Department officials at the scene of the incident, a male suspect in his mid-30s named Jordan Conner was arrested after a brief standoff. Officers told KAPP-KVEW that an anonymous tip informed them that Conner, who allegedly has several outstanding felony warrants, was staying at a residence in the area of Horizon View Lane.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Four injured in two-vehicle collision

WALLA WALLA – The Washington State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle injury collision that occurred Thursday afternoon on Highway 12 near Smith Road, seven miles east of Walla Walla city limits. Troopers said David Caillier, 30, of Stockholm, South Dakota was traveling westbound when it crossed the centerline and...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Four people injured in crash outside Walla Walla

Four people are injured after a two-car crash seven miles outside the city of Walla Walla just before 3:30 p.m. on May 19. A 30-year-old male from Stockholm, South Dakota was driving west on SR12, about to approach Smith Road. He was driving a GMC Terrain and had one passenger with him, a 59-year-old man from Walla Walla, according to the Washington State Patrol report.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Power outage at Yakima airport halts commercial flights

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Commercial flights into the Yakima airport were temporarily shut down after a car crashed into the control tower early Friday morning. The Yakima Police Department said a driver was speeding on Washington Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Friday and crashed into two transformers and the base of the control tower.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Omnibus hearing held for alleged Delta High hit list author

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - The 14-year-old former Delta High School student was back in juvenile court on May 19 for an omnibus hearing in connection to a hit list. Police say she wrote the 20-person list of her classmates. The hit list was found in her journal at school on March 31, 2022.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

40-year-old Nathan William Murphy dead after being hit by a train in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

Authorities identified 40-year-old Nathan William Murphy, from Tri-cities, as the man who lost his life after getting struck by a train on Sunday in Pasco. The fatal pedestrian crash took place on Ainsworth Street a little before 10:30 a.m. According to the investigation reports, Nathan William Murphy was crossing the tracks underneath the overpass when he got hit by an eastbound train.
PASCO, WA

Comments / 0

