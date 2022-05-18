Benton County Sheriff's look for catalytic converter thieves

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies for the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a man trying to get into a home off S Finley Road. The homeowner had been in a nearby field, seeing the man try to get in. When the owner tried to talk to him, he ran away. BCSO says he left in the pictured vehicle.

BENTON COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO