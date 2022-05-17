ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

‘Full House’ house on sale at $37 million

By Phil Mayer, Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eazvP_0fhZZQln00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Want to live in the iconic house that was featured in the “Full House” credits? You’ll need a decent chunk of change.

Tennessee transgender bathroom law struck down by federal judge

The house, located at 1709 Broderick Street in San Francisco, was listed on Zillow for $37 million. It last sold on October 2, 2020 for $5.4 million, according to its Zillow page. The Zillow estimate for the house’s market value is $6,519,900.

The residence is listed at 3,728 square feet and contains five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It was built in 1783 and has a parking garage attached.

It was previously owned by “Full House” executive producer and creator Jeff Franklin, who sold it in 2020. Franklin intended for the house to look like it did on television, but neighbors opposed renovations due to a possible influx in tourists.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Archbishop bars Pelosi from communion over support for abortion rights

The Archbishop of San Francisco barred Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) from receiving communion over her support for abortion rights. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said in a letter to Pelosi on Thursday that he had requested to speak to her after she vowed to codify Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights case, in wake of Texas banning abortions […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy