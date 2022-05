TORONTO -- When Seattle's Eugenio Suárez came back down to earth after snagging Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s line drive, all the Blue Jays slugger could do was shrug. Arms stretched out to ask, "Really?" Guerrero once again captured the spirit of a frustrated lineup. Besides, the only run scored in Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Mariners at Rogers Centre didn’t even involve contact as Guerrero took a bases-loaded walk.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO