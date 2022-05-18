ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews, TX

Nathaniel Machuca Scholarship Fund started for Andrews High School

By Rachel Hallam
 3 days ago

ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On April 11th, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca was found dead after he went missing a week before. Now, his family is hoping to honor him.

Since his death, his family has been struggling to move on, but now they want to cherish his life and honor him as much as possible. They have chosen to use his memory for good by offering high school seniors a scholarship in his name.

“We just wanted to do something to honor him, because he was such a good student and such a good person,” added an emotional Mary Helen Machuca, the victim’s mother.

Shortly after his death, the Machuca family started The Nathaniel Machuca Scholarship Fund.

Nathaniel’s younger brother Jayden said they wanted to do something that was reminiscent of Nathaniel.

“My brother was always caring, always trying to help others out, even if he wasn’t that fortunate as well,” said Jayden.

This fund will be available to Andrews High School senior band and art students. Each scholarship will be worth $1,000.

Nathaniel’s parents chose two applicants to receive the scholarships for this year over the weekend and said they chose them because of how much they reminded them of their lost Nathaniel.

“We had quite a few, and we read them all but these two really stand out because they were more like my son. These people here were more like my son, what he would do or who he would pick out,” added Mary Helen.

The family said they are so glad they can be a part of helping someone else in their community through Nathaniel.

“I hope that it helps, you know, somebody that can’t afford to go to school, or just something to have a little extra for them to go to college.”

Nathaniel’s mom also said they are working to be able to provide the scholarship annually, and just hope to continue Nathaniel’s legacy through helping others.

ABC Big 2 News

Local teacher surprised with Teacher of the Month award

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Each month four teachers are chosen for our Teacher of the Month Award. They’re all nominated by you at home and sponsored by Pioneer Natural Resources. One is chosen to be surprised in person. This month we chose Mrs. Kristie Moeglein! “She’s just a 101% teacher,” said 7th Grade Student, Corbin […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland College celebrates Pre-K graduation

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Pre-K Academy graduation was held Tuesday, and for these little ones and their families this is a huge day. These Pre-K students will now move on and take that leap to elementary school next year. The end of year graduation ceremony marks the end of a chapter and the start of […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

P-B-T ISD breaks ground on second new school

PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A press release sent by the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD announced that the district has officially broke ground on its new 2nd-5th grade campus with funds from the May 2021 Bond. The design of the campus started in June 2021 and included a collaborative process ofcommunity members, administration, teachers, coaches, paraprofessionals, and studentsworking with […]
PECOS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Little Gym Midland to host local children’s book author

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Little Gym of Midland announced in a news release that it will be hosting local Author and ECISD school counselor, Teresa Porath, who will be reading her new children’s book, “Morgan and the I Can’t Monster- My Mindset Matters.” The event will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23rd […]
MIDLAND, TX
KCBD

Frenship father asking for community’s help after death of son

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seth Brillon was 18 years old and set to graduate from Frenship High School on Friday. Seth died unexpectedly on May 14, Saturday afternoon. Seth was in the NICU for 105 days after he was born. Later, he was diagnosed with autism, but he never let that stop him.
LUBBOCK, TX
KBAT 99.9

Daytina Blair Hulslander Missing Murdered Midland Mother of 5: UPDATE

Last year I wrote a story about Daytina Blair Hulslander, a mother of five young children from Midland, Tx, who went missing in 1998. She lived in a small trailer home outside of Midland, Tx at 6102 E County Road 86. For those of you who love to see things for yourself the picture I've included with this article is of the trailer that now sits on the location where Daytina went missing, however it is not the same home.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans drops semifinal series opener

ABILENE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Monahans Lady Loboes lost to the Ioaw Park Hawks 13-2 in five innings in the first game of their best-of-three regional semifinal series. Game two will be on Saturday at 2:00 P.M. and a winner-take-all third game will start after game two if needed. Watch the video above for highlights.
MONAHANS, TX
