ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

‘Full House’ house on sale at $37 million

By Nexstar Media Wire, Phil Mayer
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYgOI_0fhZZ09O00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Want to live in the iconic house that was featured in the “Full House” credits? You’ll need a decent chunk of change.

Tennessee transgender bathroom law struck down by federal judge

The house, located at 1709 Broderick Street in San Francisco, was listed on Zillow for $37 million. It last sold on October 2, 2020 for $5.4 million, according to its Zillow page. The Zillow estimate for the house’s market value is $6,519,900.

The residence is listed at 3,728 square feet and contains five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It was built in 1783 and has a parking garage attached.

It was previously owned by “Full House” executive producer and creator Jeff Franklin, who sold it in 2020. Franklin intended for the house to look like it did on television, but neighbors opposed renovations due to a possible influx in tourists.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Tennessee State
San Francisco, CA
Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Franklin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy