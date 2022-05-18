ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Half of Americans Believe Unknown Group Secretly 'Run' the Country: Poll

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nearly 50 percent of Americans believe that "the people who really 'run' the country are not known to the voters," according to a new...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 378

Pineknot69
3d ago

Real American leaders don't divide the people against one another like Biden just did today. He called the GOP a threat. Division is a tool used to weaken a group when you want to conquer them.Why is our media and our government so eager to weaken us and create so much fear and rage?? The only reason they would do it to to weaken us...and that begs the question Who DO they work for?

Reply(76)
216
Bruce Bentley
3d ago

that is a fact. I would bet that Obama is in his third term plus the Dems have instuted Bernie Sanders agenda. This agenda has greatly hurt this country. The dems are trying to replace a group of Americans by allowing unrestricted immigration.

Reply(35)
139
J B
3d ago

the ones running the country are the ones who control Bidens teleprompter , why does he have to have a teleprompter for every single speech , surely 1 of you 81 million voters can give me a good answer

Reply(14)
86
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
buzzfeednews.com

A Judge Has Temporarily Stopped The Biden Administration From Ending Title 42

A judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from winding down a Trump-era policy that quickly expels immigrants at the border and blocks them from accessing the US asylum system. The temporary restraining order, which stops the administration from implementing a gradual ending of the policy known as Title...
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Liberals melt down after Musk claims the Democrat Party was ‘hijacked by extremists'

New Twitter owner Elon Musk broke leftist brains with tweets Thursday accusing the Democrat Party of moving way too far to the left and being "hijacked by extremists." On Thursday evening, Musk tweeted out a comic which depicted the evolution of liberals from 2008 to now. The illustration showed that in 2008 both conservatives and liberals were about equidistant to the center of the political spectrum, with Musk ("me") depicted slightly to the left.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
