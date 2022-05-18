Half of Americans Believe Unknown Group Secretly 'Run' the Country: Poll
Nearly 50 percent of Americans believe that "the people who really 'run' the country are not known to the voters," according to a new...www.newsweek.com
Nearly 50 percent of Americans believe that "the people who really 'run' the country are not known to the voters," according to a new...www.newsweek.com
Real American leaders don't divide the people against one another like Biden just did today. He called the GOP a threat. Division is a tool used to weaken a group when you want to conquer them.Why is our media and our government so eager to weaken us and create so much fear and rage?? The only reason they would do it to to weaken us...and that begs the question Who DO they work for?
that is a fact. I would bet that Obama is in his third term plus the Dems have instuted Bernie Sanders agenda. This agenda has greatly hurt this country. The dems are trying to replace a group of Americans by allowing unrestricted immigration.
the ones running the country are the ones who control Bidens teleprompter , why does he have to have a teleprompter for every single speech , surely 1 of you 81 million voters can give me a good answer
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 378