ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois residents get nearly $400 in Facebook settlement: Can Hoosiers be included?

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfNRW_0fhZYClU00

Just across the border, Illinois residents are opening their mailboxes to find $397 checks courtesy of a multi-million dollar settlement with Facebook. But while Illinois residents may be cashing in big, Hoosiers are left empty-handed and wondering why, or how, they could be included.

Why are Illinois residents getting settlement checks?

In February, a federal judge approved a $650 million settlement in a privacy lawsuit filed against Facebook. The lawsuit alleged the social media giant violated state privacy law by using facial-recognition technology without the users’ consent as part of Facebook’s “tag suggestions” feature.

The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) states that companies can’t collect, store or give out “biometric data” without first giving notice and being given consent. Biometric data includes things like fingerprints and facial recognition.

The website for the Facebook settlement stated the class action lawsuit has been in the courts for five years prior to both sides agreeing to the reported $650 million settlement . The settlement granted guaranteed payments to those found to have valid claims that their biometric data was collected and stored by Facebook.

The settlement website predicted payouts to Illinois residents ranging between $200 to $400 per person, the number depending on how many claims are found to be valid. More than 1.5 million eligible Facebook users in Illinois filed a claim, according to WTVO .

On May 9, the settlement checks began being mailed with many in Illinois reporting $397 checks arriving at their door.

Who was eligible for the settlement checks?

According to the settlement , those eligible for a settlement check were “Facebook users located in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored a face template after June 7, 2011.”

Those wishing to receive a check as part of the settlement had to live in Illinois for a period of at least 183 days after June 7, 2011. Time spent outside the state traveling could be included in the time period.

Facebook records were used to identify certain individuals and notices were sent through email or on Facebook. Those who thought they might be eligible were able to file a claim prior to Nov. 23, 2020.

Why aren’t Hoosiers part of the settlement?

Illinois was the first state to pass a biometric information privacy law which allowed the class action lawsuit to be filed due to the alleged violation.

In Indiana, no current law exists that provides these same types of protections against companies using Hoosiers’ biometric data without their consent or notice.

Since Illinois’s passing of BIPA in 2008, several other states have followed suit and passed laws of their own or have pending laws that offer similar protections.

In Indiana, House Bill 1261 was introduced in January that touched on the subject and boasted of providing “consumer privacy” and would have required businesses to disclose “certain information” to consumers. The bill was referred to a committee where it has since died .

With no bill in place protecting Hoosiers’ biometric data without consent or notice, Hoosiers were left unable to file a similar claim or attempt to join in on any settlement for privacy violations leaving Indiana residents only able to watch as their neighbors cash in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What will trigger a new Illinois mask mandate?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago, Boone, Lee, and Stephenson county health departments are warning that COVID-19 transmission is at a “HIGH community level” according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends that all people in high-risk areas wear a mask in indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The Illinois […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

Illinois lawsuit means cash for the state's Facebook users, here's why

Facebook users in Illinois could be getting some cash. It's part of a $650 million class-action settlement between the social media company and the state of Illinois. The case argued that Meta, Facebook's parent company, illegally stored biometric data from its users. Illinois residents who appeared in a picture of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

There’s a Secret Mermaid In Illinois. Do You Know Where It Is?

Illinois is full of a lot of interesting things providing a plethora of selfie opportunities. In Casey, Illinois there are eight "world's largest" items in the tiny town. One of them is this massive mailbox. This monstrosity alone attractions from all over the state. A Few Fun Notes:. The flag...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Illinois Government
State
Indiana State
NBC News

Facebook checks for $397 hit Illinois bank accounts

The benefits of internet privacy laws can sometimes be hard to grasp: With the right regulations, users can sometimes have a vague reassurance that advertisers or the government can’t snoop as easily on their personal information. But this week, residents of Illinois have been getting a more tangible benefit:...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Could Be In Store For A Miserable Summer If Blackouts Happen

Illinois' summer season can be brutal. The heat and the humidity can really stink, especially if your deodorant controlling that stank. During the summer months, the average high temperature in Illinois is the high-80s. When the temp exceeds that 90-degree mark, and you factor in humidity, you're talking about dangerous heat.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Information Privacy
FOX59

Indiana gas tax to remain steady in June as prices surge at the pump

INDIANAPOLIS – You won’t see much of a difference in Indiana’s gas tax next month. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, the gasoline use tax calculation for June comes out to 24 cents a gallon. That’s virtually the same as May’s rate, which was 24.1 cents. Indiana’s gasoline use tax has steadily increased since […]
INDIANA STATE
wmay.com

Possible summertime rolling blackouts a concern for Illinois manufacturers

(The Center Square) – A leading advocate for Illinois manufacturers is worried about price hikes and energy shortages this summer and into the future. “There is going to be a capacity shortage and we’ve seen warnings from utilities and regional grid operators talking about potentially rolling brownouts as soon as this summer,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX59

Baby formula set to arrive in central Indiana to ease shortage

INDIANAPOLIS – The first shipment of baby formula is expected to arrive in central Indiana within days in hopes of easing a supply bottleneck here in the U.S. The White House said Nestle-manufactured formula brought from Switzerland as part of Operation Fly Formula will come to Plainfield. Families have been worried for weeks about a […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois constitutional amendment faces first legal challenge Friday

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The June primaries may be about a month away, but come November, Illinois voters will have the chance to vote on a constitutional amendment. This amendment faces the first legal challenge on Friday. “The goal of this lawsuit is to keep this unconstitutional measure off the...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX59

Thousands of Hoosiers at risk of job loss from automation

INDIANAPOLIS – In 1908, Americans stepped into Ford’s Model T and drove a stick shift; drivers now sit back as the car drives itself. Automation isn’t new, but as technology advances, it puts thousands at risk. “It’s very sad. You watch the equipment trickle out. You watch them tear things down, throw things away,” said […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Warning issued for possibly undercooked deli meat

INDIANAPOLIS — If you recently bought deli meat from Walmart, you may want to check it out. The USDA is warning people about potentially undercooked ham. The warning was issued after Plumrose USA identified product that didn’t appear to be fully cooked. The firm investigated and notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Automation technology advances with Indiana company, QPoint

ZIONSVILLE, IND- In a special report, FOX59 found labor experts estimate automation will have an impact on more than 310,000 Hoosiers in Central Indiana. Local economic experts and some Hoosier employees we spoke with are embracing automation because they say it’s not going anywhere. Industry leaders stress that everyone needs to learn to work with […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX2now.com

Illinois tornado siren has not worked for nearly a year, residents say

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. A few dozen miles from an Amazon warehouse where six people died last year in a tornado, one of Belleville’s sirens has been out months. One resident said she got nearly endless referrals from one government entity to another about it.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX59

FOX59

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy