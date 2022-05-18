ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Rosario Dawson Says ‘Star Wars’ Producers Made Her Delete Post Teasing Vader ‘Ahsoka’ Cameo

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHo41_0fhZYBsl00

Click here to read the full article.

“Star Wars” actor Rosario Dawson , who is leading Disney+ series “ Ahsoka ,” revealed that she was asked to remove an Instagram post hinting at a possible appearance by Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader ( Hayden Christensen ) in the upcoming show.

Christensen is reprising the role of Anakin/Vader for “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” premiering May 27. Dawson told Vanity Fair that back in October 2021, she read a trade report about Christensen possibly joining “Ahsoka.” Dawson’s titular character was previously an apprentice to Skywalker in the animated series “The Clone Wars,” so the crossover isn’t too surprising.

However, when Dawson screenshotted the headline and shared it on Instagram, Disney and Lucasfilm struck it down. Dawson captioned, “Skyguy…They know!!! See you soon, Snips,” using the characters’ nicknames for one another from “The Clone Wars.” It was only later that Dawson learned the report was just an unconfirmed rumor.

“I looked in my email, and ‘Star Wars’ was like, ‘You might want to take that down,'” Dawson explained. “I’m like, ‘Man, I can’t be trusted.'”

Oddly enough, Dawson first became attached to the project through social media.

“Someone tweeted me and fan cast me,” Dawson previously recalled . “I retweeted back and I was like, ‘Absolutely, yes please’ and ‘#AhsokaLives.’ And apparently that got the attention of someone who has been doing the ‘Star Wars’ press for years. She forwarded it to Dave Filoni. That kind of started a whole thing. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, did I just get fan cast in something?’”

“Ahsoka” is set to be a “continuous story,” as executive producer Dave Filoni told Vanity Fair, with “singular adventures” much like “The Mandalorian,” in which Dawson’s Ahsoka first appeared. Her storyline suggested that Ahsoka might pick up one of the loose threads of “Rebels”: her hunt for the Empire’s Grand Admiral Thrawn, one of the Star Wars Expanded Universe’s fan-favorite villains, dating back to Timothy Zahn’s novel “Heir to the Empire” in 1991.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo also star. Christensen is still rumored to be ushering in an “Obi-Wan” crossover with at least a cameo, and Ray Stevenson is slated to play a mysterious villain admiral.

“Ahsoka” does not yet have a Disney+ release date.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Justin Timberlake Wasn’t Paid for Cop Cameo in Hulu’s ‘Candy’ Opposite Jessica Biel

Click here to read the full article. There’s nothing like an ax murder to bring the family together. Hulu true-crime miniseries “Candy” stars Jessica Biel as accused killer Candy Montgomery, who was behind the slaughtering of best friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) after having an affair with Gore’s husband. Montgomery claimed the killing was in self-defense. Both Biel and Lynskey’s real-life spouses, Justin Timberlake and Jason Ritter, appear in the series as police officers investigating the 1980 murder. Executive producer and lead star Biel revealed that Timberlake was reading the scripts for the series and inquired about the role. “We always share material...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Michael Che Eyes ‘SNL’ Exit: ‘My Head Has Been at Leaving for the Past Five Seasons’

Click here to read the full article. Next weekend marks the end of “Saturday Night Live” Season 47, and the show’s summer vacation is always accompanied by rumors about cast members departing. “SNL” has become increasingly flexible in recent years, allowing top cast members to take hiatuses to work on other projects as an attempt to keep them on the show. Still, the grueling schedule inevitably gets old and most cast members eventually move on. One name who could be plotting his exit? Michael Che, who has co-hosted “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost since 2014. The two men are also the show’s...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Ivanna Sakhno
Person
Ray Stevenson
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Timothy Zahn
Person
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Cinema Blend

Star Wars’ Hayden Christensen Reacts To The Prequels Being More Appreciated Recently

There are popular franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. George Lucas’ colorful galaxy far, far away has entertained audiences for decades, with entire generations brought up on the beloved sci-fi romp. The space opera’s story has been expanded recently in live-action TV shows on Disney+, to the delight of fans. Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen will be back in his role for the Obi-Wan Kenobi show, and recently reacted to the prequels being more appreciated in the last few years.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#Film Star#Vanity Fair
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IndieWire

IndieWire

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy