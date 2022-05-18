ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoop: White House tries to soothe solar probe fallout

By Sophia Cai
 3 days ago
White House officials told Democratic senators they’re committed to resolving the uncertainty the solar industry is facing because of an investigation into whether China is secretly manufacturing solar panels destined for U.S. markets, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The Biden administration is trying to mitigate political fallout...

Biden lifting China tariffs another 'gimmick,' Sen. Bill Hagerty says

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., warned against President Biden's removal of China trade tariffs on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, arguing the "misguided policy" will lift the only leverage the U.S. has in place to ensure stable trade relations and control "rampant" inflation. ELON MUSK WARNS CHINA'S ECONOMY COULD OVERTAKE U.S., SAYS...
Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
Kamala Harris former spokesperson Symone Sanders says claims of a rift between VP and Biden are 'palace intrigue,' claims 'chaos' in her office is 'overreported' and hints negative stories are sexist

Vice President Kamala Harris' former spokesperson Symone Sanders knocked down rumors of a rift between Harris and President Joe Biden suggesting journalists are just thirsty for some drama. 'There's a lot of chatter and I just feel like people need - I don't know. Well, I do know. There's palace...
The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
