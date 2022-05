Residents might breathe easier knowing the Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith metros have some of the cleanest air in the United States, a new report shows. Nonprofit American Lung Association recently released its 23rd annual State of the Air report that listed the two metros among the cleanest for short-term particle and ozone air pollution. And, Washington County was listed as one of the cleanest U.S. counties for the two pollution metrics. The county also received A grades for zero high ozone or high particle pollution days from 2018-2020.

