Garden City, UT

Semi loses brakes, rollsover in Garden City

ABC 4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday morning, a semi tipped over at the only...

www.abc4.com

ABC4

Park City rollover crash disrupts traffic

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Fire District (PCFD) has reported a rollover crash that disrupted traffic this morning on Interstate-80. At 9:45 a.m. PCFD Engine 33, Heavy rescue 36, Engine 37, Ambulance 37, BC 3 Ambulance 21, and NSDF Engine 21 responded to a semi rollover crash on Interstate-80 heading westbound near […]
PARK CITY, UT
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Garden City, UT
Idaho State Journal

Semi crashes in Idaho-Utah border town extending string of truck wrecks at infamous T-intersection

GARDEN CITY, Utah — A semi crashed in this town near the Idaho-Utah border on Tuesday after failing to negotiate the T-intersection at U.S. Highway 89 and Bear Lake Boulevard. Around 6 a.m. Tuesday the semi was headed out of Logan Canyon toward Garden City. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley, the driver said his brakes were functioning fine near the runaway truck ramp — a $3.4 million cable system located roughly a mile from the intersection — but turned “spongy and soft”...
GARDEN CITY, UT
