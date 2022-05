Attorney General Merrick Garland met with Supreme Court officials on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing security for the nine justices, the DOJ said in a statement. The big picture: Peaceful demonstrators have been protesting outside the homes of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Samuel Alito as well as the home of Chief Justice John Roberts after a draft decision indicating that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO