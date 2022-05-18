ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolidge, AZ

SRP wants ACC to reverse Coolidge gas plant rejection

By Courtney Holmes
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ff074_0fhZVWdd00

Salt River Project (SRP) filed a request for rehearing and reconsideration of its application to expand its gas-fired power plant in Coolidge on Monday.

In at 4-1 decision in April the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) rejected the utility's request to increase the plant's capacity from 12 gas-fired turbines to 28.

The ACC does not regulate SRP but must approve the construction of large electricity generation projects in Arizona for a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility.

In its filing, the utility said unless the decision is reversed there is "serious risk" that there will not be enough electricity available to meet demand beginning in summer 2024.

SRP executive Bobby Olsen told ABC15 the expansion was one of several projects the utility planned to increase generation over the next several years to accommodate the Valley's record-setting growth. But he said the schedules for other projects have been jeopardized by supply chain issues for battery storage, price revisions, and a federal hold on importing solar panels while the US Department of Commerce investigates if some Asian suppliers are avoiding tariffs.

"That's having a substantial chilling effect for projects. It's not just new projects," he said. "SRP has more than 1,300 megawatts of solar panel and battery projects that are in the queue that we expect to be online by 2024.

Environmental groups and members of the historically Black community of Randolph, which is located next door to the Coolidge plant, have vehemently opposed the expansion.

Sierra Club sent a statement to ABC15 saying in part, "The record is clear on why the Arizona Corporation Commission did and should continue to deny this Certificate of Environmental Compatibility for the plant as it will harm the community of Randolph and further environmental injustice, contribute to air pollution in an area that already does not meet health-based standards for air quality, further contribute climate-harming emissions, and cost SRP ratepayers a bundle."

Randolph Resident Jeff Jordan said the group was not surprised when an SRP representative told them about the reconsideration request during a community meeting on Friday morning.

"They (residents) were anticipating that SRP would file a rehearing," he said.

Jordan said the community is aware that the Phoenix-metro area needs additional power, they just don't want more of it right next door to them.

"SRP said they want to be a good neighbor," he said. "Why are you pushing the expansion on us then? Look for another site, look for another location and build your facility."

But the utility said it's not that simple.

"The reality is that we're not aware of any sites-despite our due diligence around siting processes-there's none that we are confident that we can bring these resources online by 2024. It really is about these resources in this location."

SRP's resource planning process was at the center of the ACC's rejection of its original application.

Chair Lea Marquez Peterson, Commissioners Sandra Kennedy and Anna Tovar all cited, amongst other reasons, the utility not performing an All-Source Request For Proposals (RFP) specific to the expansion contributing to the application being incomplete.

RFPs are used by utilities to solicit competitive bids for various types of power generation.

In its new filing, the utility said that the "Commission may not lawfully deny the Application on the basis that SRP did not conduct an additional All Source Request for Proposals (RFP)," and called the decision "Arbitrary, unreasonable and unlawful."

Commissioner Justin Olson, who cast the lone no vote, also filed a letter to the docket asking Commissioners to reconsider the application and said opposition "was really an attempt to stop any expansion of natural gas energy generation."

Another reason Commissioners cited were potential harmful environmental effects to Randolph. In its appeal, SRP said it is increasing its financial assistance to the community for mitigation with additional paved roads, installation of noise walls, more landscaping, and financing toward the construction of a community center.

The company says the commitment will go up from $14 million to $18 million in value and equate to about $120,000 per resident. By comparison, it says a similar program for the San Tan Generating Station in Gilbert came to about $1,250 per household.

For Jordan, no amount of money will be enough.

"It doesn't stop the pollution from coming into your home, your community," he said. "We cannot make one group happy and a small minority Black, Hispanic, Native American community, suffer the consequences of everyone else."

If the Commission does not act on the application for rehearing within 20 days of filing, it will be considered denied. From that date, SRP would have 30 days to appeal the decision to Superior Court according to an ACC spokesperson.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Utility says Arizona denial of plant expansion could jeopardize power supply

(The Center Square) – The utility company Salt River Project filed a request with the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) on Monday this week, asking the ACC to reconsider its decision to deny SRP a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility (CEC) to expand its peak-demand natural gas facility in Coolidge. SRP...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Scottsdale tenant hit with $826 rent increase

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Zazu Moloi loves where he lives, in a nice Scottsdale apartment complex with a great view. “It’s just nice to be in Old Town,” said Moloi, “to be close to all my friends, most of my family, enjoying the great weather.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coolidge, AZ
Government
Coolidge, AZ
Industry
Local
Arizona Business
State
Arizona State
City
Coolidge, AZ
Coolidge, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Industry
Local
Arizona Government
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how we can secure the future of water in Arizona

Arizona has experienced a rapid transformation from an economy based on agriculture and tourism to one more focused on logistics and advanced manufacturing, with the Grand Canyon State poised to reap long-lasting benefits from advanced manufacturing and the automotive industry’s transition to electric vehicles. But how will all this economic development impact the future of water in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Sen. Mark Kelly discusses record-high gas prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to AAA, the average price of gas in Tucson has reached $4.50 a gallon. That’s a record for our area. “It’s unaffordable for so many families,” said Sen. Mark Kelly. “There are levers we can pull on here to lower the cost.”
TUCSON, AZ
golfcourseindustry.com

Popular Arizona municipal course undergoing $4 million renovation

Papago Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona, will undergo a four-month golf course renovation. The project begins in June and is expected to be completed by October 2022. The course will remain open for play during the renovation. The Arizona Community Golf Foundation and a private donor are funding the $4...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srp#Natural Gas#Gas Plant#Acc#Salt River Project#Asian
azbex.com

Loop 303 Corridor Could See New 1MSF+ Industrial

The latest large-scale industrial project planned around the Loop 303 corridor in Glendale is a 77-acre site that could feature three buildings and total of more than 1MSF. The IndiCap – Olive and Reems project is planned between Olive and Peoria Avenues on unincorporated Maricopa County land. IndiCap has...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Solar Power
AZFamily

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Phoenix

(Stacker) -- There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

What's fueling Arizona's high gas prices?

It's getting downright ugly at the gas pump. The average price of gas in Phoenix is now over $5 a gallon and Arizona is about 30 cents above the national average. Dennis Hoffman, an economics professor at ASU, has more on why our state is one of the most expensive spots in the country to buy gas.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Planned Parenthood founder has deep ties to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In 1910, women did not have the right to vote, they couldn’t have a credit card in their own name and birth control had not been created yet, but Margret Sanger was busy arguing for reproductive rights. “Its stunning to image one woman...
TUCSON, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy