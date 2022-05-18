Bristol, Va. assisted living center hands out Silver Alert kits

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Oakmont at Gordon Park in Bristol, Virginia gave out special kits to help families prepare in case a loved one becomes lost.

The Silver Alert kits were sponsored by Alzheimer’s Tennessee, which covers the Tri-Cities region, including Southwest Virginia. In Tennessee, a Silver Alert is issued to help find missing people who have dementia, physical impairment, or disability.

Angie Gibson, the community relations director for Oakmont at Gordon Park, said the kits contain brochures with information on what to do if a loved one goes missing and forms to fill out.

“So it is all in this packet so if you do have a loved one that goes missing, all you do is pull this out,” she said.

Photographs were taken on Tuesday so that families won’t have to search for one.

“You immediately can put their picture on television instead of trying to scramble to find one,” Gibson said. “They’ve got all of their information about them. Their height, their weight, where they usually go, retracing their steps, that type of thing.”

May is Silver Alert Awareness Month in Tennessee.

