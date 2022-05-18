ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

Bristol, Va. assisted living center hands out Silver Alert kits

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZ0V0_0fhZUz9D00

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Oakmont at Gordon Park in Bristol, Virginia gave out special kits to help families prepare in case a loved one becomes lost.

The Silver Alert kits were sponsored by Alzheimer’s Tennessee, which covers the Tri-Cities region, including Southwest Virginia. In Tennessee, a Silver Alert is issued to help find missing people who have dementia, physical impairment, or disability.

Angie Gibson, the community relations director for Oakmont at Gordon Park, said the kits contain brochures with information on what to do if a loved one goes missing and forms to fill out.

“So it is all in this packet so if you do have a loved one that goes missing, all you do is pull this out,” she said.

Photographs were taken on Tuesday so that families won’t have to search for one.

“You immediately can put their picture on television instead of trying to scramble to find one,” Gibson said. “They’ve got all of their information about them. Their height, their weight, where they usually go, retracing their steps, that type of thing.”

May is Silver Alert Awareness Month in Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Local superintendent says Youngkin’s education claims don’t tell full story

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The leader of Bristol, Virginia’s school system believes a recent report about public education in Virginia does not give a fair depiction of what is going on in Southwest Virginia. The report by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration claims Virginia’s students are falling behind the rest of the country and that decisions […]
WJHL

What’s happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) – Tri-Cities residents have plenty to look forward to this weekend, and News Channel 11 has a rundown of just a few to help kick off the summer. Iris Festival Greeneville’s 27th annual Iris Festival boasts over 150 different vendors from a variety of art, craft, food and retail backgrounds. On May 21 and […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Lawmakers propose study of Bristol, Va. for feasibility of inland port

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia state senators are curious if a new venture in Bristol, Virginia could result in a significant economic boost for the state. An amendment to the state’s 2022-2024 budget indicates that state leaders want to commission a study on bringing an inland port to Bristol. The Senate has pushed forward a […]
WJHL

Bristol, Jonesborough featured as ‘Charming Tennessee Towns’

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two towns in Northeast Tennessee were featured in a Southern Living article for their charm. In an April 29 article entitled ‘Charming Tennessee Towns Everyone Should Visit This Year,’ eight towns were featured for their historic nature, appealing main streets and local stores. Among the eight towns were Bristol and Jonesborough. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Silver Alert#Dementia#Tennessee#Disability#Wjhl#Nexstar Media Inc
993thex.com

UPDATE: Buildings on former Virginia Intermont campus marked unsafe

Building officials and code enforcement officers with the city of Bristol, Virginia have placed unsafe condition notices on major buildings inside the former Virginia Intermont College campus. Vice Mayor Neal Osborne says those departments have also sent letters to the Chinese owners for updates and intentions. The college grounds were...
WDBJ7.com

RAM Clinic to offer free medical care in southwest Virginia

Emory, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-day clinic will offer free medical, dental and vision care this weekend in southwestern Virginia. Remote Area Medical is coming to the campus of Emory & Henry College near Abingdon Saturday and Sunday. All RAM services are free and no ID is required. Kim Faulkinbury...
WJHL

Carter County Omnium to bring cyclists from across the globe June 4-5

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Competitors from countries around the world will be arriving in Northeast Tennessee in June for a series of three bicycle races. The 15th Carter County Omnium will be held June 4-5 and consist of the following races: The Carter County Roan Groan The Ballad Health Time Trial The Carter County […]
wcyb.com

Everlee Addison Boutique opens on Saturday in Bristol, TN

BRISTOL, Tenn--A new clothing boutique is opening Saturday in Bristol. Everlee Addison Boutique is a woman's clothing store that carries all sizes of clothing, shoes, accessories, and gift items. Owner Amber Smith used to own a store in downtown Bristol, but closed the doors when the pandemic hit. She focused...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Vintage Market Days of the Tri-Cities underway at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Vintage Market Days of the Tri-Cities is underway Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway. More than 90 small businesses are set up with clothes, jewelry, home décor, food, and more. Friday and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m....
wjhl.com

Kingsport PD investigating I-81 shooting

Tri-Cities Original: Wilson’s Barbershop in Elizabethton …. Washington County, Tenn. woman pleads guilty to tax …. Inflation, lack of donations create challenge for …. Liberty Bell Middle School holds send-off for track …. Gospel band to perform at fundraiser for Church Hill …. Church Hill residents discuss hail damage...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Hail in Church Hill

Tri-Cities Original: Wilson’s Barbershop in Elizabethton …. Washington County, Tenn. woman pleads guilty to tax …. Inflation, lack of donations create challenge for …. Liberty Bell Middle School holds send-off for track …. Kingsport PD investigating I-81 shooting. Gospel band to perform at fundraiser for Church Hill …. Church...
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

Boone Lake reaches full summer pool levels for 2022 season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Boaters are back out on the water, and the levels have reached full summer pool on Boone Lake. TVA officials said they set June 1 as a deadline to reach full pool but instead achieved their goal much earlier this year with full levels hitting on May 20. While 2021 […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol memory care community adds nursery, baby shower for residents

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A baby shower was held on Thursday for the residents of Dominion Senior Living. Executive Director Nicole Briggs said the baby dolls can help soothe patients with Dementia and Alzheimer's. The dolls can bring back memories of caring for children and help with memory development.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Public Works hosts interactive community event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members snagged the opportunity to experience the day in the life of a public works crew member on Friday when Kingsport hosted its Public Works Day. The event gave participants a first-hand look at the heavy equipment and machinery used to upkeep the city and provide its available services. From […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy