Tulsa King has a premiere date on Paramount+. Sylvester Stallone stars in the upcoming streaming show. November 13th will serve as the big opening day on the Paramount platform. Two episodes are up first and then it will premiere weekly on Sundays. Paramount Network subscribers have a lot to be thankful for as well. November 13 will see the show get a premiere on broadcast television. Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter are the co-creators of the series. They're behind other massive hits for Paramount like The Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowjackets. Greenlighting programs from this duo has become a no brainer for both CBS and it's streaming platform. The General is the name of Stallone's character and Oklahoma figures to be the playground for this series as it moves forward.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO