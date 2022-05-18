Ron DeSantis Taps Gary Jennings of Keep Florida Fishing for Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission

At the end of last week Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Gary Jennings to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

Jennings, of Windermere, is the director of Keep Florida Fishing for the American Sportfishing Association. He currently serves on the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and is also a member of the Florida Coastal Conservation Association, the Seaplane Pilots Association, and the Aircraft Pilots and Owners Association. Jennings earned his bachelor’s degree in human resource management and hospitality administration from Florida State University.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is a group of 15 Atlantic states that work together to develop fishery management programs and build coordinated management plans of fish species or bodies of water that may be shared among states. Each state is represented by three commissioners which in Florida, include Gary Jennings, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and state Rep. Thad Altman, R-Indialantic.

Jennings weighed in on his new post this week.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) by Governor Ron DeSantis,” said Jennings. “I am looking forward to working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Representative Thad Altman and the rest of the commissioners to make sure that Florida and all the Atlantic states have healthy and abundant fisheries.”

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.