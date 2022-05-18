ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Taps Gary Jennings of Keep Florida Fishing for Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0A8f_0fhZRQU700

At the end of last week Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Gary Jennings to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

Jennings, of Windermere, is the director of Keep Florida Fishing for the American Sportfishing Association. He currently serves on the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and is also a member of the Florida Coastal Conservation Association, the Seaplane Pilots Association, and the Aircraft Pilots and Owners Association. Jennings earned his bachelor’s degree in human resource management and hospitality administration from Florida State University.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is a group of 15 Atlantic states that work together to develop fishery management programs and build coordinated management plans of fish species or bodies of water that may be shared among states. Each state is represented by three commissioners which in Florida, include Gary Jennings, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and state Rep. Thad Altman, R-Indialantic.

Jennings weighed in on his new post this week.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) by Governor Ron DeSantis,” said Jennings. “I am looking forward to working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Representative Thad Altman and the rest of the commissioners to make sure that Florida and all the Atlantic states have healthy and abundant fisheries.”

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Comments / 1

Related
FloridaDaily

House Committee Passes BrIan Mast’s Northern Estuaries Restoration Plan, $100 Million for Estuary Protection

This week, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., advanced seven pieces of legislation to address water quality and water infrastructure needs in Florida as part of the “Water Resources Development Act.”. The biennial piece of legislation, which was passed by the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee today, included Mast’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Appeals court sides with DeSantis on elimination of Black-access North FL congressional district

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A court order issued Friday means that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan, which dismantles a North Florida district likely to elect a Black candidate, will be used for this year’s primary and general elections, at least for now. The unsigned order from Florida’s First District Court of Appeal dissolved Circuit Judge Layne Smith’s injunction […] The post Appeals court sides with DeSantis on elimination of Black-access North FL congressional district appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuatoday.com

Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement Arrests Individual Transporting Nearly One Ton of Illegal Cannabis

Tallahassee, Fla. – On May 19, 2022, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan after approximately 1,900 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle following his failure to enter and submit for inspection at an Agricultural Interdiction Station off Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Windermere, FL
Local
Florida Government
Florida Phoenix

Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state’s courts are moving toward a quick decision about whether to allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to dismember Congressional District 5, a North Florida seat designed to allow Black people in Florida’s old plantation and sharecropping belt to send one of their own to Congress. In a brief filed Thursday with the Florida First District […] The post Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thad Altman
Person
Ron Desantis
wflx.com

Protests to be held across Florida in opposition to new laws

Statewide protests are scheduled to be held Saturday to push back against some of the recent measures passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by the governor. Entitled "Stay W.O.K.E. Go Vote," the rallies will be held in communities throughout Florida, including West Palm Beach, to highlight the opposition to what some believe are attacks on the constitutional rights of Black voters.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Fourteen Bills from the Florida Legislature

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 2, 2022, to act on these bills. CS/SB 518 – Private Property Rights to Prune, Trim and remove Trees. CS/CS/CS/SB 706 – School Concurrency. CS/SB 754 – Mobile Home Registration Periods...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Legislature’s property insurance bills propose sweeping changes, including a reinsurance fund

The bills will likely draw opposition from some insurers, as well as trial attorneys. Florida legislative leaders, in tandem with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, have unveiled a comprehensive property insurance package that Republicans hope will stabilize a market in which insurers are collapsing and homeowners are getting hit with major rate hikes.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

As climate in FL sets ‘new normal,’ cost of property insurance will separate haves and have-nots

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers poised to act against soaring property-insurance rates may address allegations of insurance fraud and may manage to lure jittery reinsurance companies back into Florida’s crippled marketplace. But one thing they can’t do is change the weather. “Insurers believe that due to climate change, this is the new normal. They’re finding that catastrophic and […] The post As climate in FL sets ‘new normal,’ cost of property insurance will separate haves and have-nots appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisheries Management#Florida Senate#Keep Florida Fishing#Florida State University#Asmfc
southeastagnet.com

Fried Asking for a State of Emergency in Florida

(TALLAHASSEE, FL/NSF) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency in the state, due to the high cost of food and gas. Fried, who is also a Democratic candidate for governor, says an emergency declaration would allow her department the...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Launches Website Showcasing News About Law Enforcement Officers

This week, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced she is launching a new online resource to honor Florida’s finest. “Hero Headlines” recognizes the gallant actions taken by Florida law enforcement officers. The new webpage is linked to the “Be A Florida Hero” website to promote the latest law enforcement officer headlines. Hero Headlines is a new way to give much-deserved recognition to Florida law enforcement and to show the nation their great work.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
Bay News 9

Potential solutions to Florida’s home insurance crisis

Already a number of solutions have been suggested to try and solve Florida’s property insurance crisis, and lawmakers are expected to file more bill proposals next week. However, very few legislative solutions would have an immediate impact on the market, according to FAPIA (Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters) President Chris Cury.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 5.18.22: I’m on a Boat

In Duval, they’re voting with boat flags. Years back, flotillas honoring then-President Donald Trump were all the rage — at least among the aquatic elements of the right-wing. Now?. The boaters may be redirecting their backing — if an open call for watercraft from the Republican Party of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy