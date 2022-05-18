ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Kansas car crash sends 3 to hospitals, 2 with serious injuries

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OXIyO_0fhZQglU00

RILEY COUNTY ( KSNT ) – A car crash in Riley County sent three people sent three teenagers to the hospital on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was eastbound on U.S. Highway 24 when the driver tried to take a left turn onto Kansas Highway 13. A second vehicle, a Ram 2500 truck, was traveling westbound on U24. The Jeep’s driver failed to yield to the right of way. Both vehicles crashed and came to rest on the north shoulder of U24.

Sheriff: 2 in custody following police chase through Topeka, Shawnee County

The Jeep’s three occupants, ages 16, 17, and 18, were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The two older teens were taken to a hospital in Manhattan while the 16-year-old was taken to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City. The 16- and 18-year-old were listed as having serious injuries. The driver of the Ram was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Injury car crash reported in North Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – An injury car crash has been reported in northern Manhattan on Friday. The Riley County Police Department has reported that an injury crash has occurred near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Marlatt Avenue. Southbound traffic was blocked off and motorists were advised to find an alternate route while emergency crews […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Kansas man killed in Russell County crash

STOCKTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Stockton was killed in a crash on Wednesday. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. in Russell County about miles north of Russell on U.S. Highway 281. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Ethan Morgan was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre northbound on U.S. Highway 281. Morgan crossed […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

TPD: Second arrest made following death of Topeka motorcyclist

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A second suspect has been arrested in the ongoing investigation into the death of a motorcycle rider in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, Michael Flores-Herrera, 19, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the charges of murder in the first degree, aggravated assault and aggravated […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Riley County, KS
Accidents
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
County
Riley County, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Riley County, KS
Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
KSN News

One dead in Ellsworth County rollover crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Marquette, Kansas, man has died as a result of a single-car crash in Ellsworth County on Wednesday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs, 62-year-old Richard Saunders was traveling north on Highway 141 around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday night in a 2002 Chevrolet Pickup when he struck […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan road closed due to crash back open

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic is back to normal after a crash near the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Marlatt Ave. Southbound traffic was blocked while officers with the Riley Co. Police Department worked the scene, but re-opened around 7:30 p.m.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

No injuries reported after crash on 24 sends car through house

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Miraculously, no injuries have been reported after a crash on Highway 24 near Manhattan sent a car flying into a nearby house. The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says drivers should avoid the area of Highway 24 between Green Valley Rd. and Excel Rd. as emergency crews attempt to clean up a wreck.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Second Topekan arrested in fatal motorcycle wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second man has been arrested for first degree murder in a motorcycle wreck May 15th in Topeka that killed one person. Michael Flores-Herrera, 19, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections Thursday on charges of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Child Endangerment.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Jeep#U24#Children#Ksnt 27 News
wibwnewsnow.com

Arrest Made in Highway Shooting

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Chase County Sheriff’s Office say that a Milford man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened along Kansas Highway 150 in Chase County. Eric McClure, 38, of Milford, was arrested by officers from the Emporia Police Department after being released...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

TPD attempts to identify passenger, vehicle in ongoing investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are attempting to identify a person and a vehicle involved in an ongoing investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday morning, May 19, to ask for the public’s help to identify a subject and vehicle in an ongoing investigation. If...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan man arrested for stabbing woman in the neck, RCPD says

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has announced on Friday they have arrested a man on murder charges. Jarman Morgan, 44, of Manhattan, was arrested on the charge of attempted murder in the second degree, intentional. According to the RCPD, he was taken into custody while on the 300 block of North 5th […]
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KSNT News

Additional police presence expected on Kansas roads due to STEP campaign

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced that its troopers will be increasing their presence on Kansas roads in the coming days due to a safety campaign. Funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) campaign is focused on helping motorists reach their destinations safely. Troopers with the […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Douglas Co. deputies seek help to find De Soto man

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. deputies have asked for help to find a De Soto man. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Michael Alan Russell, 37, of De Soto. The Sheriff’s Office said Russell is wanted for a failure to...
DE SOTO, KS
KSNT News

TFD: Topeka house fire may have been intentionally set

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has released a report following a house fire in Central Topeka on Thursday. According to the TFD, they received a call about a house fire in progress at 12:45 p.m. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the rear of a single-story home. Fire crews began an offensive […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Cookie destroyer identified by police, RCPD says

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A suspect responsible for causing $10,000 of cookie product to go to waste at a local bakery in Manhattan has been identified by the police. The Riley County Police Department spoke with 27 News about their ongoing investigation and confirmed that they were able to identify the suspect with help from the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy