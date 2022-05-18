Kansas car crash sends 3 to hospitals, 2 with serious injuries

RILEY COUNTY ( KSNT ) – A car crash in Riley County sent three people sent three teenagers to the hospital on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was eastbound on U.S. Highway 24 when the driver tried to take a left turn onto Kansas Highway 13. A second vehicle, a Ram 2500 truck, was traveling westbound on U24. The Jeep’s driver failed to yield to the right of way. Both vehicles crashed and came to rest on the north shoulder of U24.

The Jeep’s three occupants, ages 16, 17, and 18, were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The two older teens were taken to a hospital in Manhattan while the 16-year-old was taken to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City. The 16- and 18-year-old were listed as having serious injuries. The driver of the Ram was not hurt.

