Bronx, NY

Bronx garden needs volunteers

By Monica Morales
 3 days ago

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A community garden in the Bronx has served as an oasis for children to learn about their environment, but now it needs volunteers and support.

Community advocate and gardener Jose Vasquez said the corner on Kelly Street serves as both garden and classroom. Robyn Milliner-Johnson, the principal of Girls Prep Bronx Elementary School, joined to call to ask for volunteers.

It’s called the Demera Santiago garden—named after a community champion.  It’s a city-run garden. Several times each week, pre-K classes next door go to visit their seedlings . Vasquez helps maintains it.

NYC Parks GreenThumb supports more than 500 gardens across the city. A spokesperson for the Parks Department said they support the call for volunteers at the Bronx garden.

“As we do with all of our gardens, we are providing free key supplies they are in need of,” the spokesperson said.

PIX11

PIX11

