ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kenny Pickett Responds to Brennan Marion’s Cryptic Tweet

By Karl Ludwig
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that former Pitt wide receivers coach Brennan Marion and Texas are in hot pursuit of Jordan Addison, hosting the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner on an official visit in Austin a week ago, and the saga is only heating up. Texas players like Quinn Ewers and...

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Target 2023 Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams Elevated To 5-Star Recruit

The Pitt Panthers will be hosting a 5-star recruit next month when the official visit season begins. Wide receiver Hykeem Williams was elevated to a 5-star recruit by 247Sports. The native of Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver and the No. 26 overall player in the Class of 2023.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Has Earned Top 3 Status for In-State 2024 3-Star QB Alex Erby

A car pulled up to Steelton-Highspire’s Wednesday practice, and as Alex Erby watched a man step out of the car, his eyes were drawn to the Pitt logo on the man’s right chest. Pitt offensive coordinator (and quarterbacks coach) Frank Cignetti Jr. stepped out of the car, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Rising 2023 OL Nick Oliveira Picks Up Pitt Offer, Looking Into Official Visit

The Pitt football and recruiting staff have been extremely active over the last month plus extending offer to high school players across the country. A majority of the offers have gone to sophomores, freshmen and in some rare cases to 8th graders but not all of them are going to underclassmen. Friday morning, Tiquan Underwood was in New Jersey and personally extended an offer to a rising junior offensive lineman.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#Kp#Twitter
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2026 DB Zechariah Fort Staying Humble After Picking Up Early Offer from Pitt

Getting recruited by major programs and receiving Power Five offers isn’t something that typically happens to 8th graders, but Zechariah Fort isn’t your typical 8th grade football player. Fort is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and the early attention he’s receiving continued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WATCH: Pitt Commit Marlon Barnes Jr. Breaks Down Skill Set, Commitment to Pitt

Back in January, Pitt picked up its first commitment in the 2023 class, landing Marlon Barnes Jr., a 6-foot-6 wing out of Brush High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Barnes caught up with PSN Pitt Basketball beat writer George Michalowski and broke down his commitment to Pitt, future trips to Pittsburgh, his skillset, and much more in an exclusive interview.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kidsburgh: Cam Heyward gives suits to dozens of high school seniorsKidsburgh: Steelers star Cam Heyward gives suits to dozens of high school seniors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's time for high school proms and graduation when seniors transition to the next chapter of their lives.Steeler Cam Heyward is helping local young men "Suit Up for Success" in a new program his foundation started.  Cam was inspired by his own dad, also a star professional football player, to give suits to 30 high school seniors."My dad had one suit growing up throughout high school and college," Heyward said, "and his dream was always to provide a suit to others so he could look good and play good and just feel good about themselves.  So that's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Restaurant News: Stagioni to Close

More bad news for Pittsburgh restaurant-goers. Stagioni, Stephen Felder and Carla DelSignore’s beloved South Side eatery, will close at the end of June. “It wasn’t COVID related. We did a good job dealing with the situation and felt like we were chameleons reacting to everything that got put into play and the obstacles in front of us. We kept our staff safe. We did outdoor events with our neighbors Acacia. Our customers supported us with takeaway. We made it through a lot of hard times and felt positive about how we did it,” DelSignore says.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wolf & Whisk bakery opens in Greensburg’s Trendy Bunny shop

One of Kelsey Blahovec’s first cookie batches came out “in the form of edible concrete.” That’s what happens when you add a cup of baking soda instead of a teaspoon. It didn’t chase her out of the kitchen, though. She doubled down on her baking efforts and now is the owner of Wolf & Whisk Baked Goods, with counter space inside The Trendy Bunny Studio in downtown Greensburg.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Here are the most selective colleges in the Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — As students across the nation mull over their college choices before decisions are due, online forums and kitchen tables are buzzing over record low acceptance rates at the nation’s most selective schools. In turn, popular schools are seeing increased revenue from the record number of applications they received this spring.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live! Casino Pittsburgh holding rodeo, concert event

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Live! Casino Pittsburgh, located in Westmoreland County, is feeling bullish about kicking off its summer series of outdoor events — literally. The casino’s Pro “Bulls and Barrels” Rodeo and Concert is scheduled to be held on June 4-5. The event will feature professional bull riding, barrel racing, trick ropers and rodeo clowns. Rodeo shows will be held from 3-6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, as well as a live concert on Saturday from 8-10 p.m. The Grammy-nominated country music artist David Nail is set to perform.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ghost towns dot Western Pa., Pittsburgh landscape and history

When Ron Ross was 8, he used to climb up a hill overlooking his family’s Westmoreland County farm and watch houses being moved from the small village of Cokeville. “It was like watching a ballgame,” said Ross, 78, of Blairsville, who lived in a 13-room, three-story farmhouse. The...
WTRF- 7News

Steve-O coming to West Virginia in July

Charleston, WV (WOWK) — Steve-O, JACKASS star, comedian and author, will make a tour stop at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Summer 2022. Outback Presents and Steve-O will bring “The Bucket List Tour” to The Theater in the Convention Center on Saturday, July 16. The multimedia comedy show will feature wild stunts and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville area: Golf tournament, veteran banners, more

Email news briefs for the Star to reporter Patrick Varine at pvarine@triblive.com. The annual golf tournament to benefit the nonprofit Franklin Regional Panther Foundation will take place June 10 at Meadowink Golf Course, 4076 Bulltown Road in Murrysville. The cost is $175 per player, and players must be over 21....
MURRYSVILLE, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

The Spinners and Fifth Dimension at the Palace; The Other Arts Festival on Walnut Continues Today (Sun., 5/22/22)

1) The Spinners, a male vocal and dance group who originated in the suburbs of Detroit, enjoyed considerable success in the ’70s with top 10 hits including “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “The Rubber Band Man,” (If they were from Pittsburgh it would be “The Gum Band Man”) and “I’ll Be Around.” In ’74, they teamed up with Dionne Warwick to produce the number one smash hit “Then Came You.” During the 1960s The Spinners were with Motown before switching to the Atlantic label in the ’70s. The Spinners still tour regularly and have one original Spinner remaining—Henry Fambrough, who has been in the band since its formation in 1954. That’s a lot of R&B. The group’s latest LP release release is 2021’s, Round the Block and Back Again. Sharing the spotlight for the concert is the pop vocal group The Fifth Dimension. They sure were performing at a few more dimensions between 1967 and 1973 when they charted 20 Top 40 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100. These included “Up, Up and Away,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and the mega hit “Medley: Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)” from the Broadway show Hair. Florence LaRue is the one remaining original member. The songs are so great and it’s fantastic to hear them live. 3 p.m. Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. (M.V., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy