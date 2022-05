The Juneau Assembly’s annual debate over the city budget is winding down. But it still hasn’t settled on how to exempt food from sales tax. Most Assembly members want to exempt groceries from the city’s sales tax and come up with a way to make up for most of the foregone revenue. Last month, consensus appeared to be forming around tying the new exemption to an October ballot question. It would ask Juneau voters to approve an extra 1% seasonal, summer sales tax.

