I Found Light Against All Odds teams up with Monson Savings Bank for Build-a-Bike event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 10 lucky children will be pedaling their brand new bikes home Tuesday evening.

I Found Light Against All Odds teamed up with Monson Savings Bank for a Build-a-Bike event. This fun and exciting event will benefit 10 children from the Springfield Housing Authority.

“I just so happy for the kids and the families here in the Springfield housing authority and I’m just so proud to see the kids smile and be kids on this beautiful day,” said Stefan Davis of I Found Light Against All Odds.

I Found Light Against All Odds is tremendously proud of the work their partner in Monson Savings Bank has done for the community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.