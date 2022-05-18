MGM completes acquisition of the Cosmopolitan

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT/PR Newswire) - MGM Resorts on Tuesday announced the closing of its transaction with Blackstone to acquire the operations of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for cash consideration of $1.625 billion.

With the closing of the transaction, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas officially joins MGM Resorts' roster of properties along the Las Vegas Strip.

"This is a big moment for our company and for the Las Vegas Strip. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has already established itself as one of the Strip's premier resorts with an iconic brand, well-curated experiences and a loyal customer base. We couldn't be more excited to bring them into our portfolio of world-class operations," said MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle. "We're also thrilled to have the talented group of CoStars from The Cosmopolitan joining the MGM Resorts family. We look forward to improving upon The Cosmopolitan's already strong results by offering their customers access to the extensive and exclusive amenities and other benefits only MGM Resorts can provide."

MGM Resorts entered into a 30-year lease agreement, with three 10-year renewal options, with a partnership among Stonepeak, Cherng Family Trust and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("BREIT"), which acquired The Cosmopolitan's real estate assets.

MGM Resorts will pay an initial annual rent of $200 million, escalating annually at 2% for the first 15 years and the greater of 2% or the CPI increase (capped at 3%) thereafter.