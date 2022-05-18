ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The California State Fair returns this summer after being canceled during the pandemic

By Matthew Nobert
 3 days ago

Sacramento, Calif. (KTXL) — After a postponement in 2020 and a complete cancelation in 2021 due to covid-19, the California State Fair and Food Festival will return to Cal Expo between July 15 and 31.

The State Fair will be holding a number of competitions , exhibits, events , performances , food vendors and more.

Some of the featured competitions will be California wine, California cheese, open Livestock, crafts, ag mechanics and more.

A brand-new competition has been entered into the fair this year for California cannabis.

The newly created competition is only open to California cannabis cultivators and is an effort to showcase the diversity of the state’s microclimates, help normalize the cannabis industry and help create new conversations around cannabis, according to the California State Fair organizers.

Advanced ticket purchases are on sale until July 14 before general admission ticket sales begin July 15.

