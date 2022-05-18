ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Beasley, Budd win as North Carolina voters pare down primary candidates

By Associated Press
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4265fi_0fhZOIHE00

RALElGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley have won their respective Senate primaries in North Carolina.

Budd on Tuesday won the 14-candidate Republican primary over the likes of former Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. Rep. Mark Walker.

Beasley was the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, which 11 people sought.

Beasley and Budd will compete in November to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr.

Voters are whittling down candidates seeking to serve on Capitol Hill, in the General Assembly and on the judicial bench.

Primaries were held in 13 of the 14 North Carolina U.S. House districts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

Related
borderbelt.org

Charles Graham narrowly won his primary in NC. Now the big fight for Congress begins

Charles Graham said he wasn’t surprised by his lack of a landslide win in the Democratic primary for North Carolina’s District 7 seat in Congress. All four candidates in the race won at least one county in the newly drawn seven-county district, which encompasses much of the southeastern part of the state. Graham, who has served in the N.C. House of Representatives since 2011, beat his closest opponent, Cumberland County Commissioner Charles Evans, by fewer than 800 votes, according to unofficial results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WFAE

Cheri Beasley could win North Carolina’s Senate primary. Like other Black women, she laid the groundwork years ago.

Tuesday’s primary in North Carolina will be the latest test for a slate of Black women running for Senate in this cycle’s midterm elections, with Democrat Cheri Beasley emerging as the likely nominee among a crowded field that includes six Black women — more than any other state. A seventh Black woman will also be running as an independent in the general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Up and Coming Weekly

Local primary election results are in

The North Carolina primary election is over. Here are the unofficial results of those races according to the State Board of Elections:. This July, Mitch Colvin, the incumbent candidate, will be facing Freddie Delacruz for the mayoral seat. Colvin left the primary election with 64.5% of the vote while Delacruz left with 13.9% of the vote.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes GOP primary to Edwards

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First-term U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn conceded his Republican primary race Tuesday to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, ousting the pro-Donald Trump firebrand from Congress after his personal and political blunders translated into constituent unhappiness. Cawthorn called Edwards to concede the 11th Congressional District primary to Edwards, Cawthorn campaign spokesperson Luke Ball told The Associated […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Pat Mccrory
Person
Ted Budd
NBC News

North Carolina House Primary Election Results

North Carolina has 13 U.S. House seats. In the closely-watched GOP primary to represent the 11th Congressional District, first-term Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Republican primary...
U.S. POLITICS
Mount Airy News

Stevens, Settle claim NC House, Senate seats

Four of the races on Tuesday whittled the fields for two state and two federal races involving Surry County residents. Sarah Stevens, the Mount Airy Republican seeking her eighth consecutive term in the North Carolina House of Delegates, easily outdistanced her opponent, Benjamin Romans. The win not only claims the GOP nomination for the 90th District seat, but effectively wins the seat since Stevens faces no opposition in the fall.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several incumbents lose N.C. legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Senate#Republican#Democratic#Capitol Hill#The General Assembly#House#Nexstar Media Inc
rhinotimes.com

Candidate Who Didn’t Campaign Wins District 59 Primary

Proving that anything can happen in an election, Sherrie Young won the Democratic primary for North Carolina House District 59. A lot of people get fired up and go down to the Board of Elections office and file to run for office. Often only then do they find out how time consuming and expensive it is to run a campaign and how difficult it is to raise money.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Lowery, Townsend win primaries for NC House seat representing Robeson County

Charles Townsend, a Democrat and mayor in Robeson County, didn’t raise money for his campaign for a seat in the N.C. House of Representatives. Townsend, who won the Democratic primary for District 47 on Tuesday, said he simply wanted to give voters a choice. He said the seat is almost guaranteed to go to Jarrod Lowery, a Republican who raised more than $48,000 and won endorsements from some powerful politicians on the road to his own primary win.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WFAE

See NC primary results for U.S. Senate and House races

See how the candidates fare in North Carolina's congressional races during the May 17 primary. Polls close at 7:30 p.m., and results should start coming in shortly after that. Here, you'll be able to look at the Democratic and Republican primary results for U.S. Senate and U.S. House. We've pulled out two House districts for a closer look — the brand new 14th District in Charlotte and the 11th District in the mountains, where Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing multiple challengers from his own party.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

46K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy