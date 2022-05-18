ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Frances Vermilyea Brown 1927-2022

Cover picture for the articleMary Frances Dahl died at UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital after a sudden heart attack in the early hours of April 26. She had been a resident at Chatham Ridge Assisted Living in Chapel Hill for the past seven years. She was born to parents Jack E. and Aleta M. Dahl at Sartori...

When I first moved to Chapel Hill in 1992, JC Raulston ruled the local horticultural world. He was an inspirational professor at NCSU, whose disciples fanned out, spreading the word: Gardening was a stimulating pastime, filled with new plants to explore. We felt freer then as we didn’t have to limit ourselves to native plants and plants that repelled deer as deer hadn’t yet invaded our suburbia.
Dr. Robert Wayne “Dr. Bob” Drakeford, Ph.D. was born April 25 1945 in New York City, New York, son of the late Robert and Elizabeth McLeod Drakeford. Bob was a veteran who proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1966–1968. Following his time in service, Bob received his bachelor’s degree from Quinnipiac University, his master’s degree at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and his doctorate of philosophy from the University North Carolina-Greensboro. He was a professor of political science at Auburn University and served with the United States Department of Agriculture and 4-H Development. He also had a distinguished public service career, serving as Mayor of Carrboro from 1977-1983. During his lifetime, Bob enjoyed coaching basketball at Richmond Technical College. He was a member of Sigma Beta Tau, the Democratic Black Caucus and the National RV Park Association. Bob also enjoyed listening to music, sports and politics. He passed away at the age of 77 May 16 2022, and will forever be missed as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Students from multiple Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools staged a walkout Wednesday in support of abortion rights and made their way to Franklin Street for a small organized protest. About 30 students gathered with homemade signs in the shade of the Old Well on UNC‘s campus to support one another, share stories and express anger at an expected Supreme Court decision to end the constitutional right to abortion.
