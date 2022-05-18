ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County receives millions in opioid settlement

By Thomas Shults
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Huc4_0fhZNoI900

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County will receive more than $3.5 million from Walgreens as part of a state-wide opioid settlement .

The payments will be paid over an 18-year period. The county will receive almost $200,000 a year.

Bay County Commissioners revise noise ordinance

“With opioid prescriptions being out, it was one of those things where there were a lot of opioid overdoses, too many people using them and we entered into the class action lawsuit as Bay County and filed with the state and the federal and this is part of the settlement process,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said.

Moore said the money will likely be used for a drug rehabilitation center at the county jail.

“One of the ways that we’ve been working with the sheriff is he is looking at creating something outside of the jail that is less secure but is for people that are trying to do rehab and do better,” Moore said.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said the funding would allow the county jail to expand its rehabilitation center from 60 inmates to 100-120 inmates.

“What we are looking to do is build a lifeline drug treatment dormitory which would be on the grounds of the jail, inside of the fence,” Ford said. “But due to the classification of these inmates would not have to be the very expensive jail hardened construction.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Adolescent drug overdoses up in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teens dying from Fentanyl overdoses has become a growing problem across the country. A study published by the medical journal “JAMA” shows adolescent drug overdose deaths doubled from 2010 to 2021. That research said there were about 500 adolescent overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2010 and more than 1,100 in 2021. Here in Bay County, law enforcement officials said while our numbers don’t show it, they are still concerned.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

FCSO implements program to help inmates better their lives

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Northwest Florida Health Network to give inmates a chance to better themselves through the jail resiliency program. The jail resiliency program attempts to change behavior and prevent recidivism, or repeat offenses. The 4-week program is being taught by a retired navy […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Franklin County looking for solutions to Alligator Point parking issue

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the last few months in Franklin County some residents have been upset over parking at Alligator Point. Franklin County Sheriff’s officials said they’ve been exhausting their resources dealing with illegal parking. During their April meeting, county commissioners approved the sheriff’s request to add barricades to the parking lot. But […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
WJHG-TV

Rabies alert issued for part of Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After multiple exposure incidents involving foxes that have either tested positive for rabies or have shown behavior consistent with rabies, an alert has been issued for part of Jackson County. Health Department officials say the southern half of the county is under a rabies alert....
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wkgc.org

Bay County’s Bi-Annual Waste Amnesty Days Take Place in June

Bay County hosts the bi-annual Waste Amnesty Days on Friday, June 3rd and Saturday, June 4th from 7AM to 4:30PM at the Steelfield Landfill off of Highway 79. It is open to Bay County residents only and proof of residency required. Loads in commercial vehicles or trailers are subject to tipping fees.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Hurricane Michael spurs more county upgrades

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Michael, Bay County was able to recognize some deficiencies when it comes to infrastructure. Communication technologies were put on that list of improvements. Cell phones, TVs and computers were rendered useless after Hurricane Michael, making it difficult for safety officials to communicate important information to everyone in Michael’s […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County Water Treatment Plant gets upgrades

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After almost four years and a few million dollars, renovations and upgrades at the Bay County Water Treatment Plant are nearly complete. The facility was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael back in 2018. The water treatment plant supplies water to 99 percent of Bay County, treating anywhere from 28 to […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Moore
WMBB

Bay County Commissioners revise noise ordinance

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Commissioners are cracking down on noisy neighbors. Commissioners have revised the current noise ordinance to ban plainly audible sound more than 200 feet away from its origin. “It’ll help out to where people who are just trying to relax and enjoy the day where they have called us […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County Community Health Survey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is conducting a community health survey. It takes five minutes to complete and your answers will “directly impact health priorities for community action.” Take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SKCSW3H
BAY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Legals May 19, 2022

The School Board of Jackson County, Florida, gives notice of its intent to adopt / amend / repeal Board Policies. A link to the proposed policies can be found at www.jcsb.org. A list of policies to be repealed can be found at https://jackson.ic-board.com/ at the “Policies and Regs” tab. Hard copies of the proposed policies and the policies to be repealed can be reviewed at the Jackson County School Board Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Too Many People#Ford#Nexstar Media Inc
floridapolitics.com

Jayer Williamson endorses Shane Abbott in HD 5 race

Adding to a list of political supporters in his run for House District 5, fundraising front-runner Shane Abbott has been endorsed by Rep. Jayer Williamson, whose House District 3 bumps up against HD 5 in Northwest Florida. “Shane Abbott is a proven conservative leader who Northwest Florida residents can trust...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WMBB

Progress at standstill for new Jackson Co. school

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County school officials are planning to combine younger Grand Ridge and Sneads students into one school. The legislature has appropriated money to build a new school, but a lot of the project’s details are still up in the air. Right now, most Sneads K-4 students graduate and go to […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local teacher retires after 40 years of educating young minds

Teens dying from Fentanyl overdoses has become a growing problem across the country. A study published by the medical journal “JAMA” shows adolescent drug overdose deaths doubled from 2010 to 2021. Knowing how to swim could be the difference between life and death - especially in the Panhandle.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Residential roads getting repaved in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – About 4.5 miles of Bay County’s roadways will soon receive improvements. County commissioners awarded a $4.3-million contract to Gulf Coast Utility Contractors to repair roads damaged as a result of Hurricane Michael. Most of the work will take place on residential roads in unincorporated Bay County. This is the third […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
WMBB

Scheduled concert without permit raises questions

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — July 4th is the biggest weekend for tourism in Panama City Beach and this year even more people could arrive on our white sandy beaches for a concert. The ‘Son of the South’ tour is scheduled to make a stop at Aaron Bessant Park. Aaron Bessant Park is home […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy