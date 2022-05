A feasibility study is underway to explore potential improvements to Oceanside’s Junior Seau Beach Community Center and Pier Amphitheater area. The initial Discovery Phase of the study is complete and the City of Oceanside is progressing to the Options Phase based on what it has heard from the community. The next public meeting discussing this phase is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms to continue discussions on the potential improvement options for the facilities.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO