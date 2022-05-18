Swelling Fire Lines

Slow growth on Hermits Peak ahead of today’s fire danger. Fire managers sounded optimistic, if a bit surprised, during last night’s community update on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon, with successes yesterday despite challenging winds. “Across the entire fire area, things are looking really favorable, a lot better than we had expected it to look,” Southwest Incident Team Management Team 1 Incident Commander Carl Schwope said, noting crews “still have tomorrow to get through,” with “another big wind event coming in,” but as of last night, “things are looking really good.” Specifically, Jayson Coil, operations section chief, detailed crews’ success at squashing spot fires and keeping the fire south of NM 518 in the Angostura area without air support due to the high winds. As of this morning, the fire still stands at 303,341 acres, but is now 40% contained. Today, however, will be a challenging day, fire behavior analyst Stewart Turner said, “probably bigger than what we saw” yesterday, and potentially one of the six top days in terms of fire growth based on the weather forecast of high winds, high temperatures and low humidity. North of Chacon, he said, would “be an area to watch to see how successful the crews will be in holding that.” Noting crews yesterday “held the road” on NM 518 in a “good old-fashioned fire fight,” he said he anticipated today’s weather would “continue to test their spirits.” The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains is now 74% contained at 45,605 acres; a new incident management team, the Rocky Mountain Black Team, took over yesterday.

