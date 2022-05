Metro Parks Tacoma announced today that the outer loop of Point Defiance Park’s Five Mile Drive will permanently close to motorized vehicles this Friday, May 20. Ongoing erosion and slope instability were cited as the primary reasons behind the closure, the organization said in a release, with the imminent increase in Memorial Day-related traffic factoring in the decision. Owen Beach (which is currently closed for renovations but will reopen in June) and Fort Nisqually will still be accessible to the public along the drive’s inner loop.

