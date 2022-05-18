ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

'These vital signs are very, very bad': New CNN poll contains rough news for Democrats

hazard-herald.com
 3 days ago

CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#New Cnn#Vital Signs#Cnn#Americans
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk asks Twitter execs about resurfaced Hillary Clinton tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is asking Twitter executives about a resurfaced Hillary Clinton campaign tweet that he considers a "hoax." Musk was responding to a Twitter user on Friday asking him about a previous tweet by the Hillary Clinton campaign which purports to have "uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank"
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Turkey says Nato hopefuls must ‘cooperate’ on fighting terrorism

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan today spoke to Sweden’s prime minsiter Magdalena Andersson to outline his expectations from Stockholm regarding its bid for Nato membership in relation to his concerns about terrorist organisations.His demands included introducing concrete steps to address Turkey’s apprenhensions about people linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) living in Sweden.In a phone call, Mr Erdogan also said an arms exports embargo imposed on Turkey after its Syria incursion in 2019 should be lifted, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.Finland and Sweden formally applied to join Nato on Wednesday, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Turkey surprised Nato allies...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy