Houston, TX

Astros tie MLB record with five home runs in one inning

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
May 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning at Fenway Park. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros had a home run derby in the second inning at Fenway Park on Tuesday, hitting five out of the park off Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi. The batting spree tied an MLB record for homers in a single inning and broke the Astros' franchise record.

Eovaldi breezed through the top of the Houston batting order in the first inning, needing only five pitches to sit down Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman. But Yordan Alvarez got the home run party started by leading off the second inning with a solo shot over the Green Monster.

Eovaldi finally got his first out of the inning with a pop out from Jose Siri, but the next two batters got on base and Brantley hit the Astros' fourth homer of the inning.

Bregman grounded out and Alvarez singled before Gurriel finished the party with the Astros' record-tying fifth home run of the inning.

